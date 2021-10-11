CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 11, 2021

By Randy Kirby
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 32-year-old Jose F. Perez of Versailles at 10:15 p.m. Monday night in Morgan County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the car, felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license (3rd offense), leaving the scene of an accident, and two misdemeanor warrants – one for failure to appear for DWI and one for a moving traffic violation. Perez was taken to the Moniteau County Jail with no bond.

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

