BAY CITY, MI — The fate of a Saginaw man accused of killing a Bay City man in a marijuana burglary gone wrong is in the hands of a jury. Attorneys in the trial of Brandon M. Dupuis presented their closing arguments to the nine-woman, five-man jury the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 14. Dupuis, 29, is charged with 12 counts stemming from the 2019 homicide of 39-year-old Tyler R. Gruber: single counts of open murder, first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit home invasion, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, plus five counts of felony firearm. The murder and armed robbery charges are life offenses.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO