CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

ILRI researchers contribute to Scientific and Technical Review special issue on veterinary services

cgiar.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special issue (Aug 2021) of the Scientific and Technical Review journal of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) turns the spotlight on the operation of veterinary services in a world affected by various external factors such as climate change and emerging zoonotic diseases. Veterinary services are a global...

www.cgiar.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

These ‘focused research organizations’ are taking on gaps in scientific discovery

Some scientific and technical challenges slip through the gaps of existing research because they’re not quite a fit for academic labs, or startups, or other organizations doing R&D. But a new organization called Convergent Research, spun out of Schmidt Futures, the philanthropic initiative founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy, is designed specifically to take on the problems that can’t easily be addressed elsewhere.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A trainee-based editing service as route to improve scientific communication

Science communication is as important as ever in 2021. Countless examples during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have exemplified the impact of good, and bad, science communication on public health. However, before scientists can be experts in communicating with the public, they must master communicating with each other. Unfortunately, pre- and postdoctoral training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) does not provide universal, formal training for the types of scientific communication necessary to relay often complex information to other scientists. Although universities provide resources such as writing centers or workshops, most scientists rely on their direct mentors for instruction in scientific communication, creating training deficiencies across early career stages. Further, students that seek additional training may instead focus on science communication, or how to effectively communicate with the public, as opposed to scientific communication with other scientists. To fill this gap and enhance scientific communication, trainees started InPrint, an editing service at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri (WUSTL). The mission, organization, and impact of InPrint are described in an article published this week in Nature Biotechnology1 [https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01077-1].
INDUSTRY
bakingbusiness.com

GFF scientific board adds professor with experience in microbiome research

WASHINGTON – Stephen Lindemann, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Food Science at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., has joined the Grain Foods Foundation’s scientific advisory board. Dr. Lindemann brings expertise in pathogenic bacteria, innate immunity and molecular microbial ecology to the board, according to the Washington-based GFF. The US Department of Agriculture and the US Army have supported his research into everyday substances and their effect on gut health.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Agriculture#Animal Welfare#Climate Change#Ilri#Oie#University Of Greenwich
Physics World

Scientific fields that are awarded prizes see subsequent research boon, finds study

The productivity of scientists working in a field that has recently won a high-profile award increases rapidly in the following decade. That is according to an analysis led by Brian Uzzi at Northwestern University in the US, which also finds that citations per person increase during that time as well. The ability to retain and attract scientists into the prize-winning field rises too.
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

How prizes contribute to the ‘extraordinary growth’ of a scientific field

Prize-winning topics produce more papers and are better able to retain talent and attract new researchers than non-prizewinning fields. The finding comes from an analysis by researchers in the US and China, who looked at the role prizes play in propelling scientific fields to new heights. A team led by...
SCIENCE
tamu.edu

DOE-Funded Research Project To Efficiently Reduce Massive Scientific Data

The amount of data produced each year by scientific user facilities such as those at national labs or government organizations can range up to several billion gigabytes per year. This massive amount of data generation has now begun to exceed researchers’ capacity to effectively parse this data in order to accomplish their scientific goals — a supersized problem when it comes to achieving new scientific advances.
SCIENCE
WBIR

ORNL Researcher to win award for technical achievement by a Hispanic engineer

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Great Minds in STEM, a nonprofit organization will recognize Dr. Diego Del-Castillo-Negrete with a Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Awards Conference, or HENAAC award at their virtual conference. Dr. Del-Castillo-Negrete works on theory and mathematical modeling for nuclear fusion, a technology that would more efficiently and safely...
OAK RIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Veterinary
cgiar.org

Global research effort sets the stage for an aquatic food future

Food systems account for half of the earth’s biocapacity and are responsible for 25 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, straining the planet’s ability to sustain the human population. As a result, a growing body of research is supporting the call for a food systems transformation that changes the way the world produces, consumes and thinks about food, with aquatic foods playing a critical role in the transition. Aquatic foods are essential in promoting the shift towards healthy, equitable and sustainable food systems.
ophthalmologytimes.com

ASRS 39th Annual Scientific Meeting: A review of findings reported

A review of studies, presentations and discussions at ASRS 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. The American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) hosted its 39th Annual Scientific Meeting from October 8-12, 2021, at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The 2021 scientific program...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cgiar.org

Roots, tubers and bananas in Central Africa are well suited for climate change

As the Great Lakes Region of Central Africa becomes hotter and wetter, root, tuber and banana crops (RT&B crops) will continue to be suitable for the region. A study recently published in Agricultural Systems concludes that future rainfall and temperature shifts due to climate change will be somewhat favorable to RT&B crops in the region apart from potatoes.
AGRICULTURE
cgiar.org

A Path to Sustainable, Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Eastern and Southern Africa: Enhancing Science to Support the Agribusiness Ecosystem

For more than 300 million people in Africa, maize is the most important dietary staple. Produced widely, the crop is especially dominant in sub-Saharan Africa, where it provides roughly 30 percent of caloric intake and basic food security. While popular, accessible, and an important part of many Africans’ diets, maize is also associated with lower nutritional content, soil degradation, and vulnerability to climate change.
AGRICULTURE
ucsf.edu

Peggy Tran-Le Appointed Research and Technical Services Managing Archivist

Please join us in giving a warm welcome to our new Research and Technical Services Managing Archivist, Peggy Tran-Le. Peggy comes to UCSF with over 15 years of diverse experience as an archivist, most recently at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) where she has served as the museum’s Archivist and Records Manager.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ualr.edu

Hanover Research Services

Recently, UA Little Rock partnered with Hanover Research to provide professional development for a small cohort of junior faculty. In addition, this partnership also includes a grants queue that will allow us to utilize Hanover’s expertise to prospect for new funding opportunities, revise and review proposals, or consult on the development of a new proposal. This projects can only be worked on one at a time so we have developed a form (link below) to help us prepare for projects that would like to utilize the Hanover queue. Please reach out to the Vice Provost for Research for any questions related to Hanover.
HANOVER, AR
megadoctornews.com

VUMC research contributed to first COVID-19 pill now under review

Newswise — U.S.-based pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., said it would seek authorization for the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, after a clinical trial showed it cut the risk of hospitalization or death in half when given to high-risk people during infection. The drug, known as molnupiravir, was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CoinDesk

Sphere 3D, Gryphon Sign Hosting Services Deal With Core Scientific

Sphere 3D, the Nasdaq-listed data-management company that’s being bought by Gryphon Digital Mining, reached an agreement for Core Scientific to host and manage about 230 megawatts of bitcoin mining capacity. The agreement covers 71,000 bitcoin mining machines, including 60,000 the companies agreed to buy in an August deal with Hertford...
BUSINESS
cgiar.org

Nutrient-rich bean varieties and market linkages changing fortunes for farmers in Bomet County

I was stranded and did not know where to get school fees for my children. Luckily, I had grown some Nyota beans on my one-acre land. When I harvested the beans, I took part of it to Abosi Cooperative. I’m happy the Cooperative came to my aid and bought the beans. I used the money I received to pay school fees. My child is now at Gorgor High School courtesy of beans. This is a testimony from Monica Chepngeno, a bean farmer in Gorgor Ndanai.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy