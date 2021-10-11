ILRI researchers contribute to Scientific and Technical Review special issue on veterinary services

Science communication is as important as ever in 2021. Countless examples during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have exemplified the impact of good, and bad, science communication on public health. However, before scientists can be experts in communicating with the public, they must master communicating with each other. Unfortunately, pre- and postdoctoral training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) does not provide universal, formal training for the types of scientific communication necessary to relay often complex information to other scientists. Although universities provide resources such as writing centers or workshops, most scientists rely on their direct mentors for instruction in scientific communication, creating training deficiencies across early career stages. Further, students that seek additional training may instead focus on science communication, or how to effectively communicate with the public, as opposed to scientific communication with other scientists. To fill this gap and enhance scientific communication, trainees started InPrint, an editing service at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri (WUSTL). The mission, organization, and impact of InPrint are described in an article published this week in Nature Biotechnology1 [https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01077-1].

INDUSTRY ・ 8 DAYS AGO