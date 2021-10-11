Winterhawks open season with 5-2 loss in Clinton

WHL hockey: Portland opens season with a game at Kennewick, Washington against Tri-City, and fall in a shootout.The Portland Winterhawks opened the Western Hockey League season at Tri-City on Friday. But, it wasn't a happy ending, although the Winterhawks picked up a point. The Americans beat Portland after a shootout, 5-4. Portland opens its home season 6 p.m. Saturday against Seattle at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Cross Hanas gave Portland an early lead in the shootout, but it was the team's only goal in five tries. Jake Sloan scored for Tri-City, and then Dwayne Jean Jr. won it on the final attempt of the shootout by beating Dante Giannuzzi. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below The Americans took a 3-0 lead, but the Winterhawks stormed back in the second period with goals by Clay Hanus and James Stefan, and then tied it 3-3 early in the third on Gabe Klassen's goal. Tri-City went ahead moments later on a goal by Elouann Lemonnier. But, at the 12:26 mark, Portland's Robbie Fromm-Delorme tied it at 4-4. A five-minute overtime of 3-on-3 play went scoreless. Portland outshot Tri-City 42-19. {loadposition sub-article-01}

