Winterhawks open season with 5-2 loss in Clinton

By Submitted
wiartonecho.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Johnstone & Ben Van Ooteghem scored for the Winterhawks in a losing effort in Clinton. Shaking off the rust of 591 days between games, the Winterhawks fell behind early and couldn’t dig out of the hole, dropping a 5-2 road decision to open the 2021/22 WOAA Sr. “AA” Hockey League season Oct. 8.

