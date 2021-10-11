Argument over Alabama, Texas A&M game led to fatal shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) — An argument over the University of Alabama football team’s loss to Texas A&M led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home, police said. Two men started fighting over which team was better at a gathering in the Birmingham suburb Bessemer when the game was in its final minutes Saturday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told news outlets. The homeowner asked the men to leave and shots were fired outside.www.arklatexhomepage.com
