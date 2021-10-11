AZ Audibles: Kudos For Coaches

Of the 45 players on the 40 man roster right now, we can be reasonably certain of several players who will not be returning to the Cardinals. In theory, they could come back, but all available evidence says they will not. And just by the very nature of having 45 players on the 40 man - and with the 60 day injured list becoming invalid once the offseason kicks into gear - they need to shed at least five players anyway.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO