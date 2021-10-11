AZ Audibles: Kudos For Coaches
Every week, Sports360AZ’s Claudia Faust is joined by guests to provide stories, facts, storylines, and tidbits from games in a roundtable discussion on AZ Audibles. On this edition of AZ Audibles, Claudia Faust is joined by Sports360AZ’s Eric Sorenson and Zach Alvira. This week it’s all about the coaches as each member of the crew chooses a coach to give some kudos to. Join the conversation on Twitter with @Sports360AZ and be sure to use #FridayNight360AZ.sports360az.com
Comments / 0