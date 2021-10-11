CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZ Audibles: Kudos For Coaches

By Claudia Faust
Cover picture for the articleEvery week, Sports360AZ’s Claudia Faust is joined by guests to provide stories, facts, storylines, and tidbits from games in a roundtable discussion on AZ Audibles. On this edition of AZ Audibles, Claudia Faust is joined by Sports360AZ’s Eric Sorenson and Zach Alvira. This week it’s all about the coaches as each member of the crew chooses a coach to give some kudos to. Join the conversation on Twitter with @Sports360AZ and be sure to use #FridayNight360AZ.

AZ Audibles: Transfers Take The Field

Every week, Sports360AZ’s Claudia Faust is joined by guests to provide stories, facts, storylines, and tidbits from games in a roundtable discussion on AZ Audibles. On this edition of AZ Audibles, Claudia Faust is joined by Sports360AZ’s Eric Sorenson and Zach Alvira. This week many in-state and out-of-state transfers will be eligible to play for the first time. The crew discussed the challenges the AIA faces with transfer students. Join the conversation on Twitter with @Sports360AZ and be sure to use #FridayNight360AZ.
Mighty Mercury Move on to WNBA FInals!

Brittney Griner scored 28, Diana Taurasi scored 24 more as the Phoenix Mercury advanced to the WNBA Finals Series on Friday night, knocking off the Las Vegas Aces 87-84. With the victory, Phoenix wins their best-of-five playoff series three games to two. The Mercury will open the WNBA Finals series...
VIDEO – Undefeated Cactus Playing (And Winning) For Injured Teammate

To be undefeated through six games is one thing. To be undefeated through six games against high-level competition in the face of unimaginable tragedy is another thing entirely. The Cobras of Cactus High School have managed to dismantle every single one of their challengers so far, all while trying to...
Jordan Hamm Fills In, Michael Fabiano, ESPN’s LaChina Robinson

Jordan Hamm is filling in for Brad today. There’s a lot of news around the sports world today, so Jordan gives his thoughts. Michael Fabiano (12:54 on podcast) gives his latest fantasy thoughts as we are now five weeks into the NFL season. ESPN’s LaChina Robinson (27:36 on podcast) joins Jordan to break down the Mercury’s final run as they look to climb out of an 0-1 hole.
Bleacher Talk: Week 7 Preview Show

Welcome to a new show on Sports360AZ. “Bleacher Talk” is hosted by Claudia Faust and Jordan Spurgeon. It can be streamed live and on-demand on our site (right here) on Wednesdays. For episode seven, Claudia and Jordan pick three games across the valley with Bruce Cooper. Plus, they chat with...
Mercury Need OT to Even Up WNBA Finals

High drama on Wednesday night in downtown Phoenix, as the Mercury needed overtime to beat the Chicago Sky 91-86 in game two of the WNBA Finals. With the victory, the series is tied up at a game apiece. Brittney Griner would have a massive game for the Mercury, scoring 29...
Zone Read: Mid-Season Musings

This isn’t “Zone Read’s” first rodeo so we’re not going to be the one who takes the cheese on this tasty little trap the AIA placed earlier this week. My initial thought was how is ALA-Queen Creek in, and Saguaro out, considering the Sabercats won their head-to-head meeting meeting last month in Scottsdale?
Mercury Win WNBA Finals Game Two, Ken Carman, ASU-Utah

Last night the Phoenix Mercury tied the WNBA Finals after winning Game 2 in overtime. Brad shares his thoughts surrounding the excitement around them. Ken Carman (9:06 on podcast) joins Brad to preview the Cardinals’ game against the Browns, from Cleveland’s perspective. Brad gives his thoughts on ASU’s matchup with the Utah Utes.
CowboyMaven

Panthers at Cowboys: Really About Coaches Rhule vs. McCarthy?

ARLINGTON - Matt Rhule, in his one-season-plus in charge of the Carolina Panthers - and make no mistake, while he's listed as "head coach'' Rhule is in fact in charge of the franchise in a Belichickian/Popovichian way - has overseen a remarkable turnaround. The Panthers come here into AT&T Stadium...
sports360az.com

What We Know About The 2021 High School Football Season

It’s October 8 (or I guess October 9) and the high school football season is in full swing. Or half swing since it’s basically the midway point. Really the whole state is booming across the sports landscape, with ASU football ranked in the top 25, the Mercury being the second team to make the finals this year, and the Cardinals aren’t losing games.
sports360az.com

Wilner: Pac-12 Rewind, Best and the Worst of the Weekend

Recapping the best and worst of Week Six in the Pac-12 …. Hard to imagine an October weekend ever packing a softer punch. There were only four games; three were decided by multiple touchdowns; and the only ranked team in action won handily. What’s more, #Pac12AfterDark failed to deliver a pulsating finish, as UCLA pulled away from Arizona in the fourth quarter.
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
sports360az.com

Monday Rewind: Hopkins Words Carry Weight

My screen was probably like your screen late Sunday afternoon. “What a catch”, “D-Hop”, “Amazing”. What DeAndre Hopkins said after the Cardinals gritty 17-10 win over division rival San Francisco, struck me even more. He spoke in reverence of the defensive effort by the team, in holding the 49ers to 1-5 in 4th down attempts. Here’s what he said.
sports360az.com

Arizona Christian Unfazed By Travel Difficulties

The Arizona Christian Firestorm football team found themselves in a peculiar situation following their 55-21 victory against Lyon College. ACU’s flight back to Phoenix was cancelled, leaving the Firestorm scrambling for a way to make the 1361 mile journey back home. “We found out at halftime,” head coach Bowen said....
Viva El Birdos

A Farewell for the departing Cardinals

Of the 45 players on the 40 man roster right now, we can be reasonably certain of several players who will not be returning to the Cardinals. In theory, they could come back, but all available evidence says they will not. And just by the very nature of having 45 players on the 40 man - and with the 60 day injured list becoming invalid once the offseason kicks into gear - they need to shed at least five players anyway.
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
FanSided

Former Cardinals star an intriguing wild card in managerial search

After the shocking firing of St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, names are already floating around for replacements, including a former Cardinals star. Despite a historic winning streak and a promising postseason run, Mike Shildt is out of St. Louis. The decision sent shockwaves through MLB Twitter, with baseball fans...
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: It's time to trade these 3 players

The Eagles didn't get absolutely wrecked by the Buccaneers on Thursday night, but the game never felt close. Tom Brady picked Jonathan Gannon's defense apart, Jalen Hurts didn't look like an NFL quarterback, and Nick Sirianni's team generally disappointed in most places. The Birds are 2-4 heading into a mini-bye...
