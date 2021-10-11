CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong winds knock over a tree in San Mateo County

By Melody Waintal
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire CZU reported three cars and a house were struck by a tree that fell over in El Granada in San Mateo County.

A tree fell on a powerline and over a car

Cal Fire CZU originally reported a tree fell on a powerline hitting one car. As seen in the images above, San Mateo County Fire and Coastside Fire were on the scene. They didn't report any injuries, but the car had major damages and neighbors said they hear do 2 loud booms.

After further investigation, they found that three vehicles were destroyed and a home had been damaged during this wind event in El Granada.

"Winds are expected to continue today," Cal Fire CZU tweeted. "Please use caution on the roads."

The post Strong winds knock over a tree in San Mateo County appeared first on KION546 .

