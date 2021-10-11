CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills leave no doubt who is No. 1

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SjX3T_0cNzNWX200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WROC ) — This game wasn’t hard to analyze. Everything the Bills did on offense was incredibly easy. Everything the Chiefs did on offense was incredibly hard. Both were clear right from the kickoff.

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Even when the Chiefs took the lead twice early, both drives felt like grinds. Patrick Mahomes snapped it 19 times on the opening possession and only had three points to show for it. On the other side, Josh Allen spent most of the evening throwing the ball over Chiefs heads. It was like a street ball game where all the fastest kids were wearing red, white, and blue.

The real disparity is on defense. The Bills have a very good one; the Chiefs have a very bad one. The pass rush that was missing in the AFC Championship showed up plenty for the Bills in this game. They only had two sacks, but Mahomes played spooked nearly every time he dropped back.

Even Josh Allen’s teammates amazed by his play vs. Chiefs: ‘He was on a whole other level’

The two high draft picks the Bills invested in the D-line paid off handsomely in Kansas City. Boogie Basham has now gone two for two registering sacks to begin his career. He had a half-sack officially plus another wiped out by a secondary penalty.

Then, there’s Greg Rousseau. The J.J. Watt-like deflection and interception was the pop the eyeballs out highlight. Run stops have been his thing so far this season and he added a couple more pretty good ones to the list. For the first time all year, Rousseau was also a consistent factor in the pass rush. He was pretty much everything you could ask for out of a rookie and Sean McDermott must be salivating about where Rousseau goes from here.

The Latest: Bills-Chiefs return from halftime weather delay

Buffalo now starts four guys who have recently received contract extensions and and the way they played against Kansas City made every single penny worth it (don’t be surprised if Levi Wallace gets his bag next). Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce got enough numbers to keep their fantasy owners happy, but neither dominated anywhere near what happened in the AFC championship last year.

My favorite play of the game was the fourth-down stop in the second quarter.

Buffalo Bills arrive back in WNY after victory in Kansas City

Fourth and four, Chiefs still hanging with the Bills and Mahomes got what seemed like five or six seconds to throw. When the ball left his hand no one was open. Jordan Poyer deflected the ball away and the Chiefs were never really a serious threat again.

How good was the Bills’ defense? Micah Hyde had a pick-six and I’m barely going to mention it. There will be no more “but they only played” caveats for the Buffalo tacklers. It’s maybe just as elite as that offense.

Cardinals climb to top spot in latest AP Pro32 poll

Speaking of the offense, can’t leave them out. Not when they made it four straight games putting up at least 30 points. Allen did not have a whole bunch of high-stress plays early. He only had to keep the play alive and fling it up. Sometimes, good quarterback play is not looking the gift horse in the mouth.

The Chiefs have a fun little phrase for their big plays: “Tyreek Hill is down there somewhere.” On this night, it wasn’t Hill. It was always one of the Bills.

Terry Pegula is the 188th-richest American, Forbes says

Allen took it to another level just when the Chiefs seemed close to creeping back into the game in the fourth quarter. The 12 play, game-sealing touchdown drive with a largely Allen. It was a leap over a defender for a first down. Then, patience to wait for Gabriel Davis to clear over the middle for 16. Finally, a laser beam for a touchdown to Emmanuel Sanders. That drive was a good example of why Josh Allen and “MVP” will continue colliding in the same sentence the rest of the year.

It wasn’t just Allen, as usual. Dawson Knox just keeps scoring big touchdowns. For the last couple of weeks, many have been searching for what the difference is with Knox this year. Josh Allen nailed it. “I’ve trusted him ever since I’ve known him,” Allen said. “But I think he’s trusting himself now.”

State assessing “South Park Site” in addition to Orchard Park for Bills stadium

Zack Moss quietly nearly reached a hundred total yards. Sanders had two more touchdowns. Stefon Diggs got into the big play-act with a 61-yard catch. This Bills team continues to prove over and over they’re just flush with playmakers. You’d have a harder time finding a Bills player who did not make a contribution to the Kansas City shellacking.

The other thing Buffalo proved on Sunday night is that they are better than the Chiefs. Maybe by quite a bit. They know it. The Chiefs know it. And now the rest of the NFL knows it.

Highmark Stadium loses power during Bills-Texans due to car accident, affecting CBS broadcast

The Bills can play coy about how this win was just like any other win. They know it’s more. Despite rain and a delay and the game’s best quarterback on the other side and a ton of scar tissue from the two games they lost against the Chiefs last year, the Bills on Sunday night became the best team in the AFC.

After they earn a first-round bye (and they will) they’ll only have to win two home games in January to cement it.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Buffalo Bills who helped steamroll the Houston Texans in Week 4

Which Buffalo Bills made the biggest impact in Week 4?. For a third consecutive week, the Buffalo Bills trounced its opponent. In Week 4, it was the Houston Texans who fell victim to a ferocious Bills squad that dominated both the offensive and defensive side of the football en route to a 40-0 win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Pegula
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs vs. Bills Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

After a win last week over the Philadelphia Eagles that got the Kansas City Chiefs back to .500, the team will look to improve to 3-2 with a victory against the visiting Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs will be getting a much-needed boost of a few healthy players returning, but are also missing others.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc
CBS Atlanta

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

2K+
Followers
925
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy