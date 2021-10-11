CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Police searching for missing Winter Haven man

By Lisette Lopez
 3 days ago
Winter Haven police have found a car matching the description of the one a missing man was last seen using.

Police said 64-year-old Densley Brown was last known to be driving a blue Hyundai Sonata that was found in Lake Martha Monday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police said a boater saw the submerged vehicle.

Winter Haven Police Department

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Winter Haven detectives are investigating.

Brown was last seen leaving his home on August 11. Brown told his daughter he was having chest pains and was headed to the hospital, police said.

All hospitals in the area have been checked, and Brown has not been seen.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071 or 863-401-2256.

