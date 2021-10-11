CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

UPDATE: Grimes County boy and mother leave Texas Children’s Hospital

WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUV9z_0cNzND0T00

THE WOODLANDS / GRIMES COUNTY, Texas – Three-year-old Christopher Ramirez and his mother have left the Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday afternoon that Christopher and his mother arrived at the Kroger in Tomball. A procession traveled northbound to Christopher’s home in Grimes County.

Christopher was found alive and safe on Saturday morning after being reported missing for four days. Grimes County authorities say he was tired and dehydrated – as well as hungry – but in good spirits and healthy overall.

For more information, you can view our previous story here .

Source: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

New York State Police arrest husband after wife was found dead in Colorado

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details circling an arrest of a fugitive from Colorado. According to NYSP, on October 4, the Sag Harbor Police Department received a report from the North Plainfield, New Jersey Police Department, stating that Masany Cruz, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was missing and maybe at […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Grimes County, TX
Government
County
Grimes County, TX
City
Tomball, TX
WWLP

WWLP

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy