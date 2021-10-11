CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A$AP Ferg Helps Redesign & Update Harlem’s Legendary Rucker Park

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

A $AP Ferg continues to prove why he’s a staple in New York City.

The Harlem rapper brought new life into another uptown legend– Holcombe Rucker Park. Ferg, basketball legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving, and Fat Joe were in attendance this past weekend for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly improved Greg Marius Court.

With the help of the NBA Players Association (NBAPA) and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, the park got outfitted with brand new backboards, rims, and bleachers with possibly the coolest addition– a state of the art scoreboard.

Among some of the small touches are the names on the gates that represent those in the community that helped clean up this legendary park, including creative director Set Free Richardson and of curse Ferg.

“They had this court game where they had a stone wall, and the hoop was on the side, and they played with a stone ball and they would like, play to death,” Ferg told those in attendance. “Basketball was the evolution of that. Doing the research of the essence of this, I stumbled upon a word, Xibalba, which means a place of fright… The hunger and the tenacity of the children that came from the Harlem streets gave us a different type of DNA growing up. Xibalba was a mythological word that the Mayans came up with that meant when you step into this game, you either die, or you turn into a God, and that’s what this court represents.”

Bronx rapper Fat Joe also understood the historical significance of updating the park, which was mentioned on his 2004 hit Lean Back, and you can’t forget that he’s one of the coaches in the park’s streetball tournament, The Entertainer’s Basketball Classic (EBC).
“I’ll start off by saying that in my will it’s written that my hearse must drive past The Rucker,” Joe said. “Many years, I would have these number one songs at the time. If you know about music, when an artist got a number one song that’s when they go and get their money. But everybody knew, every summer, I would not go get money. I would not perform. I would be
coaching the kids here at the Rucker.”

