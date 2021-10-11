CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter now allows you to ‘remove followers’

By Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ybPZ5_0cNzMsn700

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter announced Monday that all users will have a new level of control when it comes to managing their followers.

Last month, Twitter Support announced that they were testing the ability to remove followers manually without blocking them.

Now anyone can trim unwanted followers by going to their profile, clicking “followers,” then clicking the three-dot icon and selecting “remove this follower.”

Illinois woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly bear encounter caught on video

Other social media apps, such as Instagram, have already offered the tool as a more surreptitious way of keeping one’s content out of the feeds of unwanted users.

Previously, a blocked Twitter user would see that they had been barred from seeing someone’s tweets and interacting with them, which could give rise to angry retaliation on other platforms.

Some users resorted to a workaround called a “ soft block ,” which entailed blocking an abusive user, which removed that person from the list of followers, then unblocking them, according to TechCrunch.

Bloomberg reported last month that Twitter is working on several privacy tools, including archiving tweets, hiding liked tweets and leaving conversations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Facebook is open to changing US law that protects companies from being held accountable for what users post on their platforms and will give regulators access to its algorithms: Top spokesman Nick Clegg says 'we need greater transparency'

A top Facebook executive said Sunday that the tech giant is willing to let regulators access its algorithms 'to ensure its algorithms are performing as intended and are not harming users.'. Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs, was a guest on CNN's 'State of the Union' where he defended...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
maketecheasier.com

1Password Now Allows You to Share Passwords via Secure Link

We’ve become a population that communicates through our devices. Even if it’s not favorable to do so, we send a text message or DM. It’s never a good idea to share passwords in this manner, but we do. It’s just easier. To solve this problem, 1Password now allows you to share passwords via a secure link with Psst!
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Follower#Techcrunch#Weather#Nexstar#Twitter Support#Https T Co Nqhhf2q2fo#Twitter Safety#Twittersafety#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
Variety

Snapchat Down: App Experienced Widespread Technical Issues for More Than Three Hours

UPDATED: Snapchat users reported problems accessing the app Wednesday, in what appeared to be an outage affecting multiple regions for more than three hours. User reports of problems with Snapchat from across the U.S. started to surge at about 7:15 a.m. ET, according to uptime-monitoring site DownDetector. Many Snapchat users said they couldn’t post Stories or send messages. The company’s support account on Twitter on Wednesday acknowledged the issues in a post, saying, “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now — hang tight, we’re looking into it!” At 10:31 a.m. ET, the account gave the all clear,...
CELL PHONES
99.9 KTDY

Does the 'Facebook Phone Shake' Really Work?

There is a screenshot that has been making its rounds around social media, and I want to know if it really works. According to the meme, a recent Facebook update allows you to shake your phone to report a problem or to report a post for violating Facebook's Terms of Service...
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Facebook whistleblower’s claims to be checked to see if tech giant broke UK law

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham says she has written to former Facebook employee Frances Haugen. The UK’s data protection watchdog has written to a Facebook whistleblower, requesting her full evidence to see whether the social networking giant breached UK law. Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC she had written to...
INTERNET
ABC4

AT&T offering $2,500 to stay off social media

(ABC4) AT&T is promoting a challenge where one lucky individual will have the chance to win a cash prize for eliminating their use of social media for one month. The All Home Connections Social Media Detox Challenge is aimed at encouraging “healthy use of social media,” according to the challenge website. Interested individuals will apply […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KREX

Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death. Andy Parker said Tuesday the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify […]
INTERNET
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

A group of nearly 50 nonprofits has launched a campaign to 'effectively end Facebook's current business model' in the wake of whistleblower testimony

Dozens of human rights organizations have started a campaign calling for action against Facebook following a week of turmoil for the tech giant. The coalition of nearly 50 nonprofits launched a new website, HowtoStopFacebook.org, on Wednesday. The organizations backing the effort include names like the Center for Digital Democracy, the Government Accountability Project, Fight for the Future, and PEN America.
CHARITIES
Business Insider

A second Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify before Congress and that she's shared documents with a US law agency

The former Facebook employee Sophie Zhang is willing to testify before Congress, she told CNN. Zhang said she'd shared documentation about "potential criminal violations" with US law enforcement. Zhang criticized Facebook in a 7,800-word memo after she was fired in 2020. Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist who went...
INTERNET
YourErie

YourErie

719
Followers
493
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy