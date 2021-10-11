CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Insider gives update on Watson trade situation

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WCeq_0cNzMnci00

An NFL Insider provided the latest on what he is hearing about Deshaun Watson and a potential trade involving the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback.

During the latest edition of “#AskGlazer”, FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer was asked to give the latest on Watson and a potential trade to the Miami Dolphins — the team that has long been viewed as the frontrunner to possibly acquire Watson via trade.

“Everybody’s asking this,” Glazer said in a video he posted on Twitter, which you can watch below. “Nothing’s changed, only because Houston still hasn’t gotten what they want from their demands for Miami. The desire is still there from Miami. And yes, they did soften their demands. It’s still whether or not Miami can give them what they’re looking for here.”

Glazer also commented on a question that was posed to him by someone wondering if the Pittsburgh Steelers would make a move for Watson in an effort to turn their season around, with Ben Roethlisberger struggling at times this season.

“I actually talked to (Steelers head coach) Mike Tomlin about if something could happen this year,” Glazer said. “He said, nah, we’re not the type of team that’ll do something during the season, that’s just not us. So, I don’t see that happening with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Deshaun Watson or anything like that.”

As Glazer reiterated, the Texans have lowered their asking price for Watson. However, he notes that Houston won’t just move him without getting a sufficient return, if they do in fact make a deal with another team before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

“I told you a couple weeks ago, Houston, they did soften their trade demands somewhat,” Glazer said. “They’re still not going to give him away just for nothing. So, they’re still kind of haggling back and forth. They’ve still got some more time before the trade deadline.”

Watson, of course, has been inactive for each of Houston’s games so far this season with his legal situation, with allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, still unresolved.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cNzMnci00

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dark horse trade destination for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, revealed

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains with the AFC South organization as it stands today, but the troubled signal-caller could soon be on the move. With the Miami Dolphins long being linked to Watson, who is still facing some very serious sexual assault allegations and presumably more than a few legal battles ahead, the Texans have continually tried to distance themselves from the former first round NFL Draft pick. In addition to the Dolphins, there is apparently at least one other team that has at least checked in on Watson and his availability via trade.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The crazy Deshaun Watson trade offer Houston turned down

Deshaun Watson may not play in the NFL at all this season. Just because he’s likely to be sidelined indefinitely as multiple probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be traded from the Houston Texans. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Houston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Nfl#Dolphins#American Football#Texans#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
audacy.com

Rodney Harrison ripped into Ben Roethlisberger

Rodney Harrison played against Ben Roethlisberger when he was nearing his peak. And the longtime safety just isn’t seeing the same guy anymore. On Sunday’s “Football Night in America,” Harrison bluntly assessed Roethlisberger’s sorry play. “He looks extremely old,” Harrison said. That’s an apt description, especially when he’s facing off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Antonio Brown just shaded the hell out of the Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown took a shot at the Steelers after beating the Patriots, even if it wasn’t fully intentional. Sometimes, we just say the wrong thing. It’s a classic case of going on autopilot, which Brown seems to do often at press conferences after a long, grinding football game.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
FanSided

8 receivers the Steelers must sign to replace Smith-Schuster

With the Steelers likely losing JuJu for the remainder of the season, these eight free-agent receivers make sense as potential replacements. While the Steelers secured a win this weekend, it came at a hefty cost. Things look dim for J.J. Smith-Schuster, as the star receiver is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the season due to the shoulder injury he suffered.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy