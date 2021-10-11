CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

City chooses plan for Six Flags redevelopment

By Chris Miller
The committee the city of New Orleans tasked with picking a master development partner for the former Six Flags amusement park site today went with the Bayou Phoenix group, which proposes a water park and sports complex, with a logistics hub, travel center, and hotel on the site.

The Bayou Phoenix group was the last proposal standing after the other finalist dropped out. That group, a partnership with Colorado-based Kiernanwest Distribution and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1, which included the backing of Drew Brees, Saints linebacker Demario Davis, and NFL player Josh Norman, had proposed a logistics hub and "urban farm."

"Our first priority is, first and foremost, the people of East New Orleans. And we are looking forward to moving forward with our partners, and the City of New Orleans, to ensure their needs are fully met," said Troy Henry, an investor in the Bayou Phoenix group. "We are grateful to each and every community member who reached out with feedback and support. We could not have done this without your strong, clear voices."

But in a win-win for all parties, the city of New Orleans today announced that the Kiernanwest/S.H.I.E.L.D. 1 group identified an alternate site in New Orleans East to build its logistics hub.

"I am excited to support this critical and proactive partnership with the City of New Orleans that will bring jobs and commercial dollars to the East," said New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell.  "We are with them every step of the way and will work together to make sure that this initiative is a success."

