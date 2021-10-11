Hurricane Remnants Could Bring Heavy Rain to the Concho Valley This Week

SAN ANGELO – The remnants of a hurricane could bring heavy rain and flooding to the Concho Valley this week.

According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the remnants of what is expected to be Hurricane Pamela moving onto the west coast of Mexico and then crossing into Texas could dump heavy rain in parts of the Concho Valley.

This has the potential to produce VERY HEAVY rainfall across portions of Texas along the track of the system. Right now, the main threat for West Central Texas will be just southeast of San Angelo and Abilene, but will include Brownwood, Brady, and the rest of the Hill Country and Heartland.

How much rain is still a question, but there is at least the potential for 4-6 inches or more in some locations. The track of course may vary somewhat over the next couple day however, so everyone needs to keep a close eye on the forecast.

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain Tuesday increasing to 60% for Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Wednesday night the chance for heavy rain is 50% before dropping to 30% Thursday as the system exits West Central Texas.

Forecast conditions are expected to change of the next several days.

This is a developing story.