CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Hurricane Remnants Could Bring Heavy Rain to the Concho Valley This Week

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iv8xn_0cNzMb2000

SAN ANGELO – The remnants of a hurricane could bring heavy rain and flooding to the Concho Valley this week.

According to information from the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the remnants of what is expected to be Hurricane Pamela moving onto the west coast of Mexico and then crossing into Texas could dump heavy rain in parts of the Concho Valley.

This has the potential to produce VERY HEAVY rainfall across portions of Texas along the track of the system. Right now, the main threat for West Central Texas will be just southeast of San Angelo and Abilene, but will include Brownwood, Brady, and the rest of the Hill Country and Heartland.

How much rain is still a question, but there is at least the potential for 4-6 inches or more in some locations. The track of course may vary somewhat over the next couple day however, so everyone needs to keep a close eye on the forecast.

Name floodpossible1021.jpg Copyright

The forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain Tuesday increasing to 60% for Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Wednesday night the chance for heavy rain is 50% before dropping to 30% Thursday as the system exits West Central Texas.

Forecast conditions are expected to change of the next several days.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Wind Advisory for the Concho Valley But Rain May Stay East

SAN ANGELO – Forecasters with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Concho Valley and Big Country until 1 a.m. Wednesday.   There is a good chance of heavy rains and flash flooding in the eastern counties while most of the Concho Valley will remain dry initially. Gusty winds of 25 mph to 30 mph will gust over 40 mph at times creating hazardous driving conditions and blowing around loose objects.   A Wind Advisory means winds of 30 mph to 39 mph with higher gusts are occurring.  Winds this strong can knock down tree limbs and make…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Additional Unvaccinated Covid-19 Fatalities Confirmed in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo is closing the work week with three new Covid-19 fatalities. According to the San Angelo Health Department, all three patients were unvaccinated at the time of their death. Female, 70s, Runnels County Female, 60s, Reagan County Female, 80s, Tom Green County This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 448: 291 from Tom Green County and 157 from other counties. It is unknown at this time if any of the victims had underlying conditions. El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado tres muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Reaches Huge Milestone as No-Kill Community After Years of Hard Work

SAN ANGELO, TX –– During next week's city council meeting, Concho Valley PAWS will receive special recognition. For the past twelve months, the San Angelo Animal Shelter has had a 90 percent live release rate. "In 2016, San Angelo Animal Services in partnership with Concho Valley PAWS committed to embark on the journey that would transform San Angelo into a No-Kill Community. At that time, the San Angelo Animal Shelter was a high kill shelter killing 80% of the animals that entered," said Concho Valley PAWS in a statement. "Now, the shelter is releasing over 90% of the animals alive via…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Places Emergency Resources on Standby Ahead of Hurricane Pamela

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to place state response and recovery resources on standby due to the potential threat of severe storms, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding from a cold front interacting with moisture from Hurricane Pamela. The storms are forecast to move across Texas beginning tonight through the end of this week.    "The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather that is anticipated to hit our state this week, and Texans can do their part by heeding the guidance of their local officials,…
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Christmas At Old Fort Concho Looking For Volunteers

SAN ANGELO, TX –– This year San Angelo will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Christmas at Old Fort Concho. This year's event will take place from December 3rd to December 5th. "The proceeds raised during the festival help fund programming and the continued preservation and restoration of San Angelo’s National Historic Landmark," officials said in a statement. "Christmas at Old Fort Concho offers a festive weekend of shopping, food, historical re-enactors, and much more all on the historic fort grounds." Putting the staple holiday event together requires the help of hundreds of people, and…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

New Covid Infections Dwindle In San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– New coronavirus infections continue to drop substantially in San Angelo as health officials confirm only 25 new cases in Tom Green County. According to the report the vast majority of infections were found in patients over the age of 20. Below is the daily COVID-19 report: October 12, 2021, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 24,654 Active cases: 412 Currently hospitalized: 33 New positives for today: 25  Informe COVID-19 del 12 de octubre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 24654 Casos activos: 412 Actualmente hospitalizados: 33 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 25
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Busy West San Angelo Intersection to Close Monday

SAN ANGELO – The intersection of Webster Avenue and North Jefferson Street will be closed beginning Monday to replace sewer mains and manholes. Vehicle detours will be marked in the areas where construction is occurring. The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks, pending any potential weather delays. This work is part of the North Monroe Rehabilitation Project, which will replace existing sewer mains and repair roads in Forest Park Avenue and North Monroe Street.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hurricanes#Concho Valley#Extreme Weather
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Animal Services Closed Friday

SAN ANGELO – The City of San Angelo Animal Services Division will be closed this Friday, Oct. 8, for staff training. Emergency animal-related calls should be directed to non-emergency dispatch at 325-657-4315. Services such as intake or dogs at-large will not be available on Friday. As a reminder, Animal Services will respond to after-hours calls, such as:   Aggressive dog at-large Sick/injured animal Bite investigation Cruelty investigation Police/fire assist
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
350
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy