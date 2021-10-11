CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Citizens decide’: Climate protests near Dutch parliament

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f7auB_0cNzMMzD00

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands’ parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.

The demonstration started when protesters wheeled a yellow boat emblazoned with the Dutch words meaning “citizens decide” into the middle the road. Other protesters walked to another nearby intersection and began sitting or lying down in the road as police looked on.

Police later said they arrested more than 60 activists who ignored police orders to leave three different locations in the city, saying in a tweet they were causing a dangerous traffic situation.

A journalist covering the demonstration for the De Volkskrant newspaper was among those detained, the newspaper reported.

Thousands march in Brussels to demand tougher climate action

As the protest started, one man sat on a traffic island in the middle of the road holding a sign saying in Dutch “This is a dead end road,” while others parked a truck blocking the road. A woman held a sign saying: “Planet before profit.”

“We are grandparents, parents and children,” an activist standing in the truck told the demonstrators. “We are part of an international movement that fights for a livable and just planet.”

The Dutch demonstration came a day after thousands of people and 80 organizations took part in a protest in Brussels to push world leaders to take bolder action to fight climate change at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Extinction Rebellion said 700 people were involved in the blockades Monday. The group said in a message sent to reporters that it was calling for climate justice.

“Do what is necessary to stop loss of biodiversity and make the Netherlands climate neutral in 2025,” the group said.

One of the activists taking part called for closer cooperation between politicians and researchers to lay out clear goals for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow.

“I think policymakers should work directly together with climate scientists in order to really get a clear picture of what is necessary — what kind of measures are necessary and what kind of degrees of warming we can still accept and what is actually disastrous,” Mira Geirnaert said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Key UN biodiversity summit to open in China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate issues after Washington's withdrawal from international commitments under the Trump administration. The online session that begins Monday afternoon -- setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting in April -- will see parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) working out the details of a new document that will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. Up for debate are the "30 by 30" plan to give 30 percent of lands and oceans protected status -- a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations, as well as a goal to stop creating plastic waste.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Climate Change#Weather#Protest Riot#Citizens#Dutch#Ap#Extinction Rebellion#U N
The Independent

Extinction Rebellion protesters blockade Farnborough airport in climate protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters claim to have blocked all the major entrances to Britain’s biggest private jet airport. Protesters were lying across the three main entrances to Farnborough airport in Hampshire on Saturday morning, with a limousine being used to block one of the entry roads. At the other two, protesters were sitting on top of makeshift teepee-like structures while others were “locked in” to oil barrels in the middle of the road. Speaking from the scene, one member of Extinction Rebellion said: “We are here today because we are calling out Farnborough airport and we are calling out private...
BBC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Protests
WFMZ-TV Online

Netherlands Climate Protests

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising. A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate activist groups has launched a campaign calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell’s oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the advertising ban. The action comes less than a month before the start of the United Nations climate summit, COP26, in Glasgow. Activists used floating cubes emblazoned with fossil fuel-linked advertisements to block the port's entrance, along with the protest ship Beluga, with the words “Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising” strung between its masts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Global citizens’ assembly to be chosen for UN climate talks

One hundred people from around the world are to take part in a citizens’ assembly to discuss the climate crisis over the next month, before presenting their findings at the UN Cop26 climate summit. The Global Citizens’ Assembly will be representative of the world’s population, and will invite people chosen...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Queen calls on Scottish parliament to tackle climate change

The Queen has urged Scotland’s MSPs to tackle climate change and “help create a better, healthier future” in a speech ahead of the Cop26 climate conference. The Queen also reflected on the “deep and abiding affection” and happy memories she and the late Duke of Edinburgh shared of Scotland as she formally opened the new session of the Scottish parliament.
ENVIRONMENT
thejustice.org

Students take part in global climate protest

On Friday, Sept. 24, young people across different countries protested for government action for the ongoing climate crisis. According to Reuters, this was the largest global climate protest since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A climate activism organization, Fridays for the Future, was responsible for organizing many of the...
BOSTON, MA
IBTimes

Turkey Parliament Ratifies Paris Climate Agreement

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark deal on cutting emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement at the UN General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement...
ENVIRONMENT
thecut.com

A Climate Activist Protested on the Louis Vuitton Runway

It is a long-standing tradition that Louis Vuitton closes out Paris Fashion Week and, in turn, a long month of runway shows that starts in New York. But the grand finale of the spring 2022 collections was a little different this season. On Tuesday afternoon, a protester joined models on the catwalk, carrying a large fabric sign that read, “OVERCONSUMPTION = EXTINCTION.” Eventually, the protester was tackled by security guards and carried off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activist Nakate visits huge German coal mine. Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has visited a vast open-pit coal mine in Germany and a village that is to be bulldozed to make way for its expansion. She described the destruction as “really disturbing.” Saturday's visit by Nakate and other young activists comes a few weeks before U.N. climate talks open in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31. The Garzweiler lignite mine has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord’s target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

U.S. and E.U. line up global pledges to slash emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas

Two dozen additional countries have signed up for a global methane pledge, vowing to cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas by 30 percent by 2030. At a virtual ministerial meeting hosted in Brussels on Monday, the European Union’s top climate negotiator, Frans Timmermans, and the White House special envoy for climate, John F. Kerry, announced the new signatories and stressed the importance of slashing methane.
ENVIRONMENT
WSLS

The AP Interview: NZ climate chief to aim higher at UN talks

WELLINGTON – The coronavirus pandemic has shown that humans are very good at responding to an immediate crisis, says New Zealand's Climate Change Minister James Shaw. But when it comes to dealing with a slower-moving threat like climate change, he says, we're “terribly bad.”. Shaw spoke to The Associated Press...
AGRICULTURE
riverbender.com

Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, co-founder of a group that rapidly analyzes the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events, has died at age 59, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said Thursday. Van Oldenborgh's pioneering work with the World Weather...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

FOX40

1K+
Followers
616
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy