CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

15 Best Tips For Hiring A Home Remodeling Contractor

By Jennifer Anum
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjYj4_0cNzMKDl00

Are you looking for the best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor? You're in the right place! We've put together a list of best practices that can help you find the most efficient expert for the job. Since so many horrifying stories and contradicting information abound when it comes to home upgrades, we're here to make sure that you start on the right foot.

Our article is a simple, step-by-step guide for hiring a home remodeler , irrespective of the size of your project. You will find in-depth discussions about everything relating to your big remodel — budgets, permits, legalities, contractor bids, credentials, insurance, etc. We will teach you how to look into prospects through research, reviews, and interviews, per Consumers' Checkbook , to ensure that they are legit and more than capable of carrying out your vision.

We hope that, after reading this article, you will start this wonderful process with confidence. Let's begin!

Identify Your Needs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaD1k_0cNzMKDl00

The first step is to check your vision board. What's on it? Is it a U-shaped kitchen layout, dreamier master suite, or backyard makeover? Identifying your remodeling needs is a crucial step in creating a beautiful home. It's also an excellent way to determine the kind of expert to hire. For instance, if it's a simple task like repairing a deck or patching drywall, you may need a handyperson, notes Angi . But if you're thinking of something more complex like a home extension or adding a walk-in closet to your bedroom, then a remodeling contractor is the way to go.

Do Your Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rwty6_0cNzMKDl00

After clearly defining your project, one of our best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor is to do your homework. Get acquainted with your project and read everything you can on the internet. For example, an essential remodeling tip we picked up from Houzz is that your toilet shouldn't be the first thing you see when you open your bathroom door. It's not aesthetically pleasing, and we can see why! But beyond authoritative sources, speak to other homeowners, too. Ask about their home remodeling experience, get recommendations — more on that later — and soak in their triumphs and regrets.

Determine Your Budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJVgS_0cNzMKDl00

At the end of your research, you should know the ins and outs of your project — well, not like an expert, but to an informed consumer level. Your research should also answer financial questions and help you create a budget. We can't stress the following point enough: go with a number you can afford and be upfront. A good remodeling contractor will respect your finances and tell you the services you can expect, according to Angi . Some may help with budgetary allocation and work with you to set money aside for the inevitable. Pro tip: Always choose the contractor that offers payment schedules.

Get Recommendations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HgzMa_0cNzMKDl00

Of course, the best people to speak to are other homeowners who have, ideally, home remodeling or renovation experience. Friends and family can be helpful, too. Another of our best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor is to check the database of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) . It's an excellent place to find certified and insured remodelers in your area. Don't set a hard limit on the number of contractors to discover. The more recommendations you receive, the more experts you discover, the better your chances of finding the perfect match for your project.

Look Into Each Contractor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feFeV_0cNzMKDl00

What worked for someone may not work for you. This explains why it's necessary to research all the home remodelers in your arsenal. Focus on each expert and check if they have proven experience with your type of project. Now, dive deeper. Are they insured and accredited? Do they have a website and/or social media presence? Did you find testimonials and reviews about their work on third-party websites or offline sources? How long have they been in business? Does it appear legit? To verify the validity of a company, Chron suggests checking in with your state's business department.

Interview Via Phone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0xb2_0cNzMKDl00

After sifting through your list, we recommend making a quick phone call to each of your prospects. You should find their contact information and availability on their websites. American Financing notes that one of the best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor is to ask questions, such as:

  • Have you taken on a project of this size?
  • How will you pull the necessary permits?
  • How long do you envision everything will take?
  • Can you give me a list of previous clients?
  • What are your credentials?
  • How many projects do you run at a time?
  • What precautions will you take to protect my property?

Meet The Shortlisted Contractors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZeYy_0cNzMKDl00

This is where you schedule an in-person meeting with the four to six contractors that you feel could get the job done. Tell them about your vision, ask further questions, and listen to their answers for reliability, availability, professionalism, and assuredness. Be sure to note how you feel around them. The remodeler you choose will spend many hours in your home, so your comfort is paramount. Keep in mind that a wonderful personality can be a smoking mirror, but efficiency always lies in proven experience. Pro tip: Unsatisfactory responses could lead to problems down the road, writes House Logic .

Investigate The Facts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7aXV_0cNzMKDl00

It's not enough to take their word for it — after the interview, call your state's consumer protection agency office and check consumer databases like the Better Business Bureau to see if they have a history of professional disputes. You should also reach out to a contractor's former clients and ask about their experiences with them. If possible, request a tour of the finished project. Here's one of our best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor: Always confirm their credentials and get proof of insurance and bonding. To authenticate the insurance and/or resolve insurance issues, contact your insurance agent, says Grange Insurance .

Get Written Bids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Xbfe_0cNzMKDl00

This is a good time to narrow down your list and select at least three contractors who tick all the right boxes. Reach out and get written bids without discussing your budget, yet. A punctilious remodeler who knows the details of your vision will deliver an itemized bid consisting of a dollar-by-dollar breakdown of all the various aspects of the project. This includes the cost of labor, materials, profit margins, and other expenses. Nolo advises: Compare the bids and eliminate the lowest option. It could be a sign that the contractor is desperate for work, inefficient, or uses low-quality materials.

Take Your Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35AwnH_0cNzMKDl00

Though we've given you several good tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor, this one is on our favorite list: Don't make an immediate decision. Take your time, weigh your options, analyze the bids, and if you're dissatisfied, get even more contractors on board. Read the fine prints on all the estimates and contracts, and if possible, seek legal counsel. Our point here is simple: trust your intuition and go with what aligns with your vision, finances, and expectations, per DDK Construction Inc.

Choosing Your Contractor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n4OKm_0cNzMKDl00

To help you hire the best home remodeler for your project, consider the following. Firstly, hire a local contractor. They are accessible and more likely to be familiar with the building codes in your area. Second, evaluate their availability. Since your contractor could be working on multiple projects at a time, it's crucial to be sure of their commitment to yours. Third, consider the bid. Typically, the materials account for about 40% to 45% of the total cost, and the profit margin takes about 15% to 20%. The rest covers the overhead, Carnegie Mellon University explains.

Discuss Payment Schedules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071zGY_0cNzMKDl00

As we mentioned earlier, in one of our best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor, you must be specific about financing — how much you're paying and when it's due. Start by discussing your budget and working with your contractor to create a payment plan. For large projects, a good rule of thumb is paying 10% when you sign the contract, 3 payments of 25% throughout the project, and 15% upon completion when you're satisfied with the outcome. You can also look into other payment formats, such as progress payments and retainage, says Levelset .

Create A Comprehensive Contract

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooh1P_0cNzMKDl00

Hire a lawyer or draw up a contract to reflect every minute detail of your project, agreements, and discussions thus far. If you chose the latter option, we recommend letting a lawyer review the contract. According to House Logic , the standard home remodeling contract must state that the contractor will secure all the necessary permits and approvals. It also includes the following information:

  • Name of homeowner and contact information
  • Name of contractor and contact information
  • Type of home remodeling project
  • Start date and end dates for the project
  • Payment schedules
  • Process for amending original project terms

Anticipate Setbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orQLj_0cNzMKDl00

Because home remodeling isn't an exact science, you must make room for setbacks. Acts of God, such as natural disasters and events that are utterly out of human control, can slow down speedy projects and sometimes, affect your budget. Remodeling delays can also include pre-existing home conditions, weather challenges, slow permit and inspection processes, lack of scheduling, inaccurate estimations, decision fatigue, and correcting former DIY errors. One of the best tips for hiring a home remodeling contractor that we picked from CRD Design Build is that you can solve some of these issues by having a contingency budget.

Protect Your Investment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33te90_0cNzMKDl00

Before work begins on your property, meet your insurance agent to discuss coverage. Remodeling can change the value of your home, which in turn, can impact your homeowner's insurance policy. Be sure to keep the conversation going while the project is ongoing, as you don't want to invest thousands of dollars for nothing. If you're unsure about notifying your insurance company due to the size of your project, Forbes has a good rule of thumb you can use. If remodeling would increase the cost to rebuild your house after damage, you should contact your insurance company.

Read this next: The Biggest Scams To Watch For With Electricians

Comments / 0

Related
handymantips.org

How To Find The Best Roofing Contractor For Your Project

Whether you are looking to renovate your roofing system or install one in a new building, you would always want to ensure that you are working with the top guys in the industry. It is the best way to getting a quality roofing system. Unfortunately, finding roofers that you can trust for excellent services can be a hard nut to crack.
HOME & GARDEN
The Beacon Newspapers

Wise remodeling increases home value

Some remodeling choices may add value to homes, and others can actually subtract value — and some choices, such as a built-in aquarium, may make a property challenging to sell. Most remodeling projects cost more than the amount your home’s value will increase, so you shouldn’t assume that you’ll recoup...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Post

Remodeling your home? Here are seven ways to pay for it.

With travel plans largely in limbo over the past 18 months and many Americans still unsure of the safety of venturing out, some have turned their attention instead to improving the homes where they’re increasingly spending their time. Renovating your house can not only make it more enjoyable to stay indoors, it can boost the home’s value and become a profitable investment in the long-term.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC Action News

West Shore Home Bath and Shower Remodels

Are you tired of all the time you spend cleaning? Can’t stand the look of faded tiles and dirty grout? We speak with Andrew Johnson, the Sales Manager at West Shore Home to talk about convenient and easy ways to complete your bath or shower remodel. Special offer: An additional...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Remodeling#Consumer Protection
westrivereagle.com

Home Improvement Tips

Hello everyone and thanks again for reading. I am writing this op-ed due to a recent increase in pressure by realtors to take short cuts. It’s important to do your homework before you enter any market. List of basic terms to understand. Realtor: A licensed agent who works for you.
HOME & GARDEN
gisuser.com

6 Benefits of Hiring a Professional Flooring Contractor

Installation of flooring materials requires expertise, certain tools and equipment, skills, and time. Effective flooring installation is a tiresome process, particularly if you are incompetent. Using the right strategies to install floors will improve your property’s appearance and value. Avoid the DIY route because you will face numerous challenges in the line of duty. Committing costly mistakes can increase your floor maintenance cost because it will be prone to damages. In addition, you will waste your valuable time finding a suitable tutorial that will help you achieve top-notch results. Below are the key benefits of hiring a professional flooring contractor in Singapore.
HOME & GARDEN
KTEN.com

Tips For Choosing The Best Kitchen Remodeling Company in Sacramento

Originally Posted On: https://www.gvdrenovationsinc.com/blog/tips-for-choosing-the-best-kitchen-remodeling-company-in-sacramento/. Want to give your kitchen a refreshingly new look? Remodeling is your best bet!. Your kitchen is not only a place to cook and eat but also the heart of your home. But over time it gets outdated and needs an upgrade. However, remodeling a kitchen...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

6 Types of Flooring to Consider Before Remodeling Your Home, According to an HGTV Star

So you’ve *finally* found a Zillow listing that has everything you’re looking for—smart appliances, quartz countertops and a brand new pool, all present and accounted for. But just as you’re about to text your S.O. that you’ve found the one, you see the house has “LVP throughout.” If your first thought was, huh? We’re with you. Luckily, we spoke to ​​HGTV's Jasmine Roth—whose upcoming book, House Story (available 10/12), lays out everything you need to know about renovating a home—to uncover what, exactly, that means, as well as her breakdown of the six types of flooring to consider before you take the plunge.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Luke Fitzpatrick

Exterior Home Remodeling Ideas To Update Your Home

The exterior of your home has a huge impact on how you feel about being there. If you cringe every time you drive into the driveway, it’s time for a change. If you want to be excited to return home, or you want it to your home to be noticed by those passing by, you need to start somewhere. The following ideas are simple, affordable, and guaranteed to look great, and add value to the home.
Flathead Beacon

Remodel Revival

The Flathead Valley is home to endless rivers and waterways, and yet another tributary has emerged in the form of a steady stream of new residents and homebuyers. People are arriving in pandemic proportions in hopes of owning a little piece of Montana to call their own. With all of...
WHITEFISH, MT
Houston Chronicle

GHBA Remodelers Council: Modify a home for aging in place

Thanks to advances in technology, wider availability of services for seniors at home, and most importantly, the advent of aging in place design, safely remaining at home and independent is now a viable option for homeowners. Aging in place (AIP) does not mean sterilizing a home to resemble a hospital....
HOME & GARDEN
basinlife.com

Modernize Your Home’s Look For Summer with Windows, Doors, & Bath Remodels, all from Basin Glass & Aluminum!

Beautify your Home with Windows, Doors, Screens and More from “Basin Glass & Aluminum” on East Main, Klamath Falls. In business in the Klamath Basin for more than 40 years, Basin Glass and Aluminum is the “go-to” place for every window and door need, from gorgeous custom work to emergency replacement, and from autos to residences to commercial businesses. Known for quality products, skilled technicians and superior service, Basin Glass and Aluminum really covers the gamut, including;
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
studio-mcgee.com

Tips for Creating a Seasonal Home

We can’t help but dream about the holiday season ahead…. and each year, as the air begins to chill, we gather ideas for decking the halls before the business of the holidays kicks in. This year, we’re looking to our surroundings to find inspiration. As we redefine our traditions and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Wayfair Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Tons of Home Upgrades

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for the change in seasons, there’s another weekend of sales. Whether you’re looking for decor or larger furniture items, Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale is offering massive discounts this holiday weekend — and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’re talking up to 60 percent off on sofas, storage solutions, kitchen essentials, home upgrades, accent pieces, and more. Don’t know where to start? We scouted out some of the best deals, including a chic sofa, affordable area rug, and even a stylish find for your furry friend. So hurry up and add to cart before the sale ends!
SHOPPING
Daily Local News

Tips to prepare for a home appraisal

If you’re selling or refinancing your house, an appraisal is necessary. An appraisal is an unbiased estimate of the true market value of a home for financing or refinancing purposes, providing lenders with an accurate picture of the home’s worth. You’ll want to put your home’s best face forward to get the best value.
WEST CHESTER, PA
KELOLAND TV

Sneak peek: A look inside the Showcase of Remodeled Homes

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is set to hold its Showcase of Remodeled Homes Saturday and Sunday, displaying some of the area’s latest examples of home modeling and restyling trends. KELOLAND News got an early look at one of the homes on the showcase to see just what’s in store this year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Coast News

Elevation 92 services all facets of home construction and remodeling

Elevation 92 Construction Services, Inc. builds and remodels one-of-a-kind properties that are customized exactly to your specifications. Founded in 1991 by second-generation builder Michael New, Elevation 92 has built more than $250,000,000 worth of homes in luxury developments across California, Colorado and throughout Mexico including two “best of show” award winners at the Parade of Homes and Street of Dreams.
ENCINITAS, CA
Odessa American

BBB Tip: Hiring a professional resume writer

As Texans and the nation recover from the disruption to the job market caused by the coronavirus pandemic, many job-seekers are reviewing their resumes and realizing that they may be out of date or missing key information that would help them land their dream job. With the wide range of Texas industries across the state and the expertise required for various employment positions, some may find the prospect of writing or updating their resume is a challenging obstacle to overcome. In response, many job-seekers are searching for reputable resume writing services to help them translate their work experiences to the written word, to varying degrees of success.
JOBS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
13
Followers
112
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy