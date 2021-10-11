CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Word of the Week: ‘the chains’

By 13 SportsZone Staff
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Word of the Week was ‘the chains’! We asked some football fans if they could give us the definition.

Check out some of the answers fans gave us above! And some of them got it right! The chains mark where the ball is on the field and how many yards to go for the offense to get a first down.

