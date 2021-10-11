CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your first look at Friday Night Lights EP's new TV show about autistic roommates

Cover picture for the articleSee the first photos from Jason Katims' , Amazon's new series that follows three autistic friends and roommates as they navigate life, love, and work. frames everyday life through a rarely seen lens thanks to Friday Night Lights producer Jason Katims. In a trio of first-look photos released Monday from...

