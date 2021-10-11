CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the NY Jets’ London pass rush was actually solid despite zero sacks

By Michael Nania
Jets X-Factor
Jets X-Factor
 3 days ago
The New York Jets’ pass rush in London was better than you likely thought. One of the most maligned position groups in the New York Jets’ disappointing London loss to the Atlanta Falcons was the defensive line. Many observers – myself included – were appalled at the apparent lack of a pass rush against Atlanta’s exploitable offensive line. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan uncorked 45 pass attempts without taking a sack.

Jets X-Factor

NY Jets injury report: 4 players out vs. Falcons

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury reports ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Four Jets players are listed as out after missing all practices throughout the week: safety Adrian Colbert (concussion), tight end Tyler Kroft (back), safety Marcus Maye (ankle), and wide receiver Jeff Smith (concussion).
NFL
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets rookie TE Kenny Yeboah to debut vs. Falcons

The New York Jets‘ lackluster tight end room will have a new face on Sunday. With starting tight end Tyler Kroft not making the trip to London due to a back injury, undrafted rookie tight Kenny Yeboah will be called up from the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Falcons’ weak DBs offer Zach Wilson a chance at another explosive outing

New York Jets must exploit Atlanta Falcons’ struggling defensive backs. After facing a gauntlet of three elite defenses to begin the season, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets drew a mediocre Tennessee Titans defense in Week 4 and took full advantage, dropping a season-high 27 points (more than the 20 points they had on the season coming into the game).
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
370
Followers
2K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

