Magic Lantern 4-H Innovation Lab and Learning Center launches in Bridgton after successful community fundraising effort. Orono, Maine — Two years ago, the Maine 4-H Foundation launched a fund development campaign to purchase the Magic Lantern, a theater and restaurant on Depot Street in Bridgton, and expand the community engagement it offers with the development and creation of a 4-H innovation lab and learning center for youth. On Oct. 14, the Magic Lantern transferred ownership to the Maine 4-H Foundation to become a new 4-H Learning Center. The donation of the Magic Lantern is a $2.97 million donation, and a part of the major fund development work to create the new 4-H Learning Center.

ORONO, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO