Stocks are higher this afternoon, thanks to a slew of upbeat earnings reports and jobless claims data. Major banks have unofficially kicked off earnings season, and the latest report from Bank of America (BAC) showed top- and bottom-line beats for the third-quarter. Meanwhile, jobless claims for last week finished narrower than expected, and fell below 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic's start. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) both sport a triple-digit lead, with the former up around 445 points. The broader-market S&P 500 Index (SPX) is also trading in the black, boosted by eight components that reported earnings-per-share wins before the bell.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO