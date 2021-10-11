Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; Flexion Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,617.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 34,617.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.26% to 4,379.88. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,204,370 cases with around 733,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,971,600 confirmed cases and 450,810 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,575,820 COVID-19 cases with 601,040 deaths. In total, there were at least 238,714,960 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,868,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.