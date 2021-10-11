CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 100 Points; Flexion Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.37% to 34,617.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 34,617.14. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.26% to 4,379.88. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,204,370 cases with around 733,570 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,971,600 confirmed cases and 450,810 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,575,820 COVID-19 cases with 601,040 deaths. In total, there were at least 238,714,960 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 4,868,700 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Dividend Stocks Under $10 To Start Building A Portfolio Around

Dividend stocks are a great way to invest while also creating a source of passive income. Many dividend stocks pay out a dividend of 2% or greater. For those of us who aren’t day traders, investing is a long game. But it also helps to have money now. And some dividend stocks under $10 can give you some income over the years while you wait for the stock’s value to grow.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyliion Holdings Corp#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Materials#Century Aluminum Company#Cenx#Rfp#Supn#Adms#Cvr#Ptgx#Northland Capital Markets#Adamas Pharmaceuticals#Flexion Therapeutics#Flxn#Pacira Biosciences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Brazil
Business Insider

Why UP Fintech Holding Shares Are Falling

Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares are trading lower following a report on Nasdaq's website titled 'Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website.'. "Such brokerages, which help mainland Chinese individuals invest in overseas markets such as the United States and Hong Kong, could...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) traded at a new 52-week high today of $34.80. Approximately 5.5 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is currently priced 47.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $17.01.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Why Jasper Therapeutics Stock Is Falling Today

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) is trading lower Thursday amid profit taking after the stock rallied roughly 120% on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics surged higher Wednesday after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21. The Oppenheimer analyst cited the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Morgan Stanley, Cowen Maintain Ratings On This Airline After Q3 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker lowered Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) price target to $62 (implying an upside of 50%) from $67 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares after the company's Q3 results came in better than expected. The stock was impacted by fuel and cost headwind commentary...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Diamondback Energy

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
KFYR-TV

Stock market rallies, Dow up 500 points

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 505 points Thursday after better-than-expected earnings reports from Bank of America and other companies. Experts say companies beating earnings expectations is good for those who are invested in the market. “The market as of late hasn’t been real good. But...
BISMARCK, ND
Business Insider

Canadian Market Extending Gains; Healthcare, Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is firmly entrenched in positive territory Thursday afternoon, led by gains in healthcare and energy sectors. Consumer discretionary, information technology, materials, telecom and industrial sections are also up with strong gains. The mood is quite bullish amid optimism about earnings. Investors have shrugged off concerns...
STOCKS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher On Upbeat Earnings News

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday, adding to the gains posted on Wednesday. With the strong upward move, the Dow ended the session at its best closing level in over a month. The major averages ended the session just off their...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow opens over 400 points higher, S&P 500 retakes 4,400 as weekly jobs report hits fresh pandemic low

U.S. stock benchmarks rose solidly higher Thursday morning, advancing as a parade of big banks released upbeat earnings and data showed a drop in first-time jobless claims to the lowest since the pandemic began and a smaller-than-expected rise in producer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 406 points, or 1.2%, at 34,784. The S&P 500 index advanced 1% to 4,404, retaking a psychologically signicant level at 4,400, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9% at 14,710. Bank of America Corp. reported profit and revenues that topped expectations as it released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. Shares rose 2.8% in premarket trade. In economic reports, weekly first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week dropped to 293,000 - the first sub-300,000 reading since before the pandemic took hold in early 2020.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy