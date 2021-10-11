‘That ’70s Show’ Returning to TV With ‘That ’90s Show’ Spinoff

That ’70s Show was on the air so long ago that it can now come back as a nostalgic television show about the era in which it was made. And that is precisely what is going to happen. Two co-creators of That ’70s Show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, along with Gregg Mettler and Lindsay Turner, are now making That ’90s Show, set in the same world and featuring some of the same characters — primarily the parents of That ’70s Show protagonist Eric Forman, Red (played by Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).