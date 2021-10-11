CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That ’70s Show’ Returning to TV With ‘That ’90s Show’ Spinoff

That ’70s Show was on the air so long ago that it can now come back as a nostalgic television show about the era in which it was made. And that is precisely what is going to happen. Two co-creators of That ’70s Show, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, along with Gregg Mettler and Lindsay Turner, are now making That ’90s Show, set in the same world and featuring some of the same characters — primarily the parents of That ’70s Show protagonist Eric Forman, Red (played by Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp).

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a followup to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler, who serves as showrunner, Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsay Turner.
Netflix Reboots That '70s Show As That '90s Show, Red and Kitty Forman To Return

That '70s Show depicted what felt like an ancient time when it hit the airwaves in 1998. Now, Netflix is resurrecting the series as That '90s Show, Variety reports. Netflix has ordered That '90s Show for a ten-episode run, and the show will star Kurt Lockwood and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original.
That '70s Show Sequel THat '90s Show Ordered by Netflix

Netflix has ordered a sequel series to That '70s Show titled That '90s Show, with original cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (who played parents Red and Kitty Forman) set to return. Netflix has reportedly ordered 10 episodes of That '90s Show, and is planning to film it in the multi-camera format of the original show. The synopsis for That '90s Show describes it being set in "1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red."
That '90s Show – How does it connect to That '70s Show?

From The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead to Worzel Gummidge, taking a popular title and spinning it into something fresh isn't new, but it's certainly never been more prevalent. And popular US sitcom That '70s Show, which already has one spin-off (That '80s Show) and a British remake (Days Like These) to its name, has inspired yet another offshoot.
