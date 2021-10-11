CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mitchell Tenpenny Releasing ‘Naughty List,’ His First Full-Length Christmas Album

By Courtney Carr
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mitchell Tenpenny is making a list and checking it twice — a naughty list to be precise. Tenpenny will release an eleven-track Christmas album on Oct. 29. In addition to penning a few of his own songs for the project, the country singer opted to include a healthy helping of holiday staples like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Joy to the World" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Mitchell Tenpenny On Why He Quit College Football To Pursue Music

Mitchell Tenpenny is promoting his next single and currently touring. He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show virtually to talk about his latest projects and share stories about his time playing sports, as well as his relationship. Before pursuing music full time, Tenpenny was also an athlete playing college football....
COLLEGE SPORTS
97.3 The Dawg

Remember When Chris Young Released His Debut Album?

The Chris Young on the cover of his self-titled debut album is hardly recognizable to fans who know his newer work. The singer was a brand-new face on the national country music scene, and only 21 years old, when he released his self-titled debut album on Oct. 3, 2006 — 15 years ago today.
MURFREESBORO, TN
thecountrynote.com

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny to Perform Smash Single “At The End Of A Bar” on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, October 5

Nashville, TN — RCA Records Nashville multi-platinum, global entertainer Chris Young and Riser House/Columbia Nashville’s multi-platinum No. 1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny will perform their new collaboration “At The End Of A Bar” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Tuesday, October 5th. Fans can check local listings for showtimes at kellyclarksonshow.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Patrick
Person
Mitchell Tenpenny
kokefm.com

Pistol Annies Announce Christmas Album & Drop First Song ‘Snow Globe’

Supergroup, Pistol Annies, with Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley, announced they will release their first Christmas album and gave us an original to enjoy here in October. The song, written by the trio, is titled ‘Snow Globe’. The album is titled ‘Hell Of A Holiday’ which very much...
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Chase Rice To Release First New Music From Upcoming Album

Chase Rice will release a new single on Friday (October 8th) called “If I Were Rock & Roll.” He wrote the song solo during quarantine, and it's the first taste of music from his upcoming album called Intertwined, which will be released on November 5th. Chase said, “The night I...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Norah Jones Announces New Holiday Album I Dream Of Christmas For October 2021 Release

Norah Jones has announced her debut holiday album I Dream Of Christmas, which will be out on October 15 via Blue Note Records. In addition to Jones, the album features Brian Blade on drums, Tony Scherr and Nick Movshon on bass, Russ Pahl on pedal steel guitar, Marika Hughes on cello, Dave Guy on trumpet, Raymond Mason on trombone, and producer Leon Michels on saxophone, flute, percussion and additional instruments.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Music#Neon Christmas
thecountrynote.com

Country Group Hunter Brothers Announce Release of Christmas Album ‘Joy To The World’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Multi-award winning country music group Hunter Brothers announced today the upcoming release of their holiday album Joy To The World, out October 22. Now available for pre-order, purchasers are being treated to instant grat track “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch,” ​​offering a taste of the holiday spirit they can look forward to from the project.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
femalefirst.co.uk

Gary Barlow to release Christmas album

Gary Barlow is reportedly set to release a Christmas album in a bid to bag this year's festive No1. Gary Barlow is to follow in the footsteps of his Take That bandmate Robbie Williams by releasing a Christmas album. The 50-year-old singer is said to be gearing up to drop...
MUSIC
987thebull.com

Ryan Hurd On Why He Named His Debut Full Length Album ‘Pelago’

Ryan Hurd’s new debut full length album Pelago is out today. He’s been a songwriter and an artist in country music for years, so this album is a long time coming for Hurd. He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about the new project and he performed one of the songs.
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy