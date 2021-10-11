Closed-Loop System Improves Glucose, Quality of Life for Youth With T1D
Adolescents and young adults using a hybrid closed-loop system not only had better glycemic control, but overall better quality of life, a new trial found. Over 6 months, individuals ages 12 to 25 with type 1 diabetes who used a hybrid closed-loop system saw a significant jump in time in target glucose range of 70 to 180 mg/dL -- from 53.1% at baseline to 62.5% at study end -- reported Timothy W. Jones, MD, of Perth Children's Hospital in Western Australia, and colleagues.www.medpagetoday.com
