CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

George Strait and Willie Nelson Teaming Up for Special Texas Show

By Lorie Liebig
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country legends and Texas icons George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state — the Lone Star State — for one very special evening next spring. "Strait from Moody Center" will be held April 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the grand opening of Moody Center, the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena. The one-night-only event will also include performances from Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lone Star, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
97.3 The Dawg

Chris Stapleton Holds Onto ‘Joy’ in New Collaboration With Carlos Santana [Listen]

Chris Stapleton joins forces with iconic guitarist Carlos Santana for a groovy new track, "Joy." Written and recorded as a part of Santana's upcoming album, Blessings and Miracles, out Friday (Oct. 15), "Joy" finds the pair trying to free themselves from the heaviness of the modern world. "Rattling the chains untangled / I see me from a different angle / Now I have joy," Stapleton proclaims.
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

2021 International Rice Festival in Crowley Runs October 14-21

It's great to report that an event is actually happening. The 84th annual International Rice Festival in Crowley is set for October 14-17, 2021 in the heart of the city. The annual event is the oldest and largest agricultural festival in Louisiana and we couldn't be happier to get out and enjoy the festivities next month.
CROWLEY, LA
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy