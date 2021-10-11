George Strait and Willie Nelson Teaming Up for Special Texas Show
Country legends and Texas icons George Strait and Willie Nelson will share the stage in their home state — the Lone Star State — for one very special evening next spring. "Strait from Moody Center" will be held April 29, 2022 in Austin, Texas, to celebrate the grand opening of Moody Center, the University of Texas' new 15,000-seat arena. The one-night-only event will also include performances from Willie Nelson & Family and Randy Rogers Band.973thedawg.com
