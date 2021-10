Free Press sports writers make their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (1 p.m., Fox) in Week 5 of the NFL season:. Dave Campbell held his fingers a sliver apart to illustrate how thin the Lions’ margin for error was when I sat down with him before the start of the season. The Lions had to do just about everything right, and stay healthy, to win games this year — and they have done neither through four weeks. They tend to play one good half and one miserable half of football, and their lack of depth is showing now that injuries have depleted their roster.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO