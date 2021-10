Injuries are commonplace in the NFL. There are the ones everyone knows: Concussions. Sprained and torn ligaments. Turf toe. But on Sunday, two players went down with more uncommon ailments. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sent to the hopsital after Sunday's loss to the Packers with a throat contusion. A few hours later, Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also was taken to the hospital with the same injury during his team's loss to the Chargers.

