CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Vote for your favorite Lowcountry coffee shop

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2ujJ_0cNzJXGv00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Last week, we asked you for your favorite place in the Lowcountry to grab brunch. This week, we want to know your go-to local spot for a morning cup of Joe or afternoon pick-me-up.

News 2 viewers share their favorite Lowcountry brunch spots

Vote below for your favorite coffee shop in Lowcountry:

Note: Poll options are based on the highest-rated spots according to Yelp.
Note: Mobile app users, click here to vote

QuizMaker QuizMaker Quiz Maker Quiz creator QuizMaker Quiz Maker

Check back on Friday for a look at News 2 viewers’ top picks for local coffee shops in the area!

Don’t see your favorite? Let me know on Twitter @SophieBramsWCBD for a chance to have your favorite included on our honorable mentions list.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

What’s new at the SC State Fair?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina State Fair returns to Columbia on Tuesday with some exciting new additions. Here’s a look at all the ‘new’ you can expect to see, taste, experience, and enjoy.  Updated bag policy   To ensure the safety of all visitors, the SC state fair will implement a new mandatory clear […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Lowcountry#Food Drink#Mobile#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Way Back Wednesday: the Dock Street Theater

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-  It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we head to the Dock Street Theater located at 135 Church St. Nicknamed ‘America’s First Theater,’ the Dock Street Theater was the first building in the United States to be dedicated solely to theatrical […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

976
Followers
356
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy