Alex Smith: ‘Vanilla' Defending Has Exposed Washington

By Bijan Todd
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Smith: ‘vanilla’ defending has exposed Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Through the first five games of the season, the Washington Football Team ranks dead last in the NFL in passing touchdowns conceded, 28th in passing yards, 27th in interceptions, and 30th in first downs allowed. The defensive unit, lauded by many as one of the most talented in the league over the offseason, has not come close to meeting expectations in 2021.

