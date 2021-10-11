CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest expects flights to normalize this week

Star-Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines said on Monday it expects to resume normal service this week after canceling more than 1,900 scheduled flights over the weekend, blaming unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

trib.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
State
Florida State
kfgo.com

Southwest resumes normal operations after recent disruptions

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines said on Wednesday it had resumed normal operations after mass cancellations since Saturday due to unfavorable weather and air traffic issues in Florida. The U.S. airline canceled more than 2,200 flights since Saturday, with about 90 cancellations on Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled. Southwest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Weather#Air Traffic
WTHI

He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

Russ Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.
FLORIDA STATE
KTLA

Southwest slows flight cancellations after scratching 2,400 trips over previous 3 days

Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be running closer to normal on Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days. By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, or 2% of its schedule, according to tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 other flights were running late. Southwest maintains that […]
TRAFFIC
cbslocal.com

Southwest Airlines Passengers In Denver Fed Up With Delays & Cancellations

DENVER (CBS4) – Many people traveling through Denver International Airport Monday struggled to get to their destinations after a long and frustrating weekend of flight cancellations and delays. Throughout the day, 43 Southwest flights out of Denver were canceled and another 220 were delayed, according to flightaware.com. Over the last...
DENVER, CO
cbslocal.com

Southwest Cancels Hundreds More Flights; Passengers Stranded

The third straight day of canceled and delayed flights left passengers stranded and steaming from California to the East Coast. “You can’t really relax when you’re just sitting there waiting for your next flight to be canceled,” said Vanessa Wheeler, who was biding her time at the San Jose, California, airport. She said Southwest canceled six consecutive flights on her over three days before she eventually decided to book a flight home to Las Vegas with Delta Air Lines. She vowed to never fly Southwest again.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Southwest Airlines sees mostly normal operations Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said it expects “more normal” operations on Tuesday after it canceled more than 2,200 flights since Saturday. The U.S. airline said had approximately 90 cancellations on Tuesday out of almost 3,300 flights scheduled. Southwest shares were up 1.3%. The airline’s massive cancellations over the weekend...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsday

Southwest Airlines still scrambling, but has fewer flight cancellations

Southwest Airlines was still scrambling Tuesday to make up from this past weekend's disruptions, but cancellations were not as widespread as in previous days. More than 700 flights were running late on Tuesday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware. Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, or 2%, of its schedule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Southwest says staffing shortages contributed to flight snarls

After initially blaming air traffic control issues and weather for thousands of flight cancelations, Southwest Airlines on Monday acknowledged that staffing shortages also played a role in the service disruption. The carrier cancelled 1,124 flights on Sunday -- by far the highest rate of any airline -- 800 the day before and another 326 on Monday, according to airline tracker FlightAware. "On Friday evening, the airline ended the day with numerous cancellations, primarily created by weather and other external constraints, which left aircraft and crews out of pre-planned positions to operate our schedule on Saturday," the low-cost carrier said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the out-of-place aircraft and continued strain on our crew resources created additional cancelations across our point-to-point network that cascaded throughout the weekend and into Monday."
TRAFFIC
CBS Philly

Southwest Airlines Flight Delays, Cancellations Continue For Philadelphia Passengers As Airline Struggles To Get Back To Normal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The lines and frustrations continue at Philadelphia International Airport as Southwest Airlines passengers try to navigate more delays and cancellations. As of Monday, two arriving flights have been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, and about 365 have been canceled nationwide. “I am upset and frustrated,” passenger Jessica Welhaf said. Welhaf is one of thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers caught up in a nightmare of delays and cancellations with the airline. “I’ve flown with Southwest before and haven’t had any issues, didn’t expect this to be any more than just a delay,” Welhaf said. Over the weekend, Southwest canceled more than 2,000...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wfxb.com

Southwest Cancels Thousands of Flights Nationwide

Over the weekend Southwest Airlines cancelled over 2,000 flights. According to FlightAware an aviation tracking website, three of every 10 departures that were scheduled yesterday were cancelled and today 337 flights have been cancelled as of this morning. The company blamed the cancelled flights on air traffic control problems and limited staffing in Florida as well as bad weather. The airline said “we’ve continued diligent work throughout the weekend to reset our operation with a focus on getting aircraft and crews repositioned to take care of our customers.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
outtherecolorado.com

More Southwest flights canceled in Colorado, across the U.S.

Hundreds more flights were canceled by Southwest Airlines on Monday across the country, including at Denver International Airport. At 5 p.m., FlightAware reported Southwest had canceled 363 flights across the country – 10% of its schedule for the day – with another 1,458 delayed. At Colorado Springs Airport, there were three cancellations and 18 delayed flights by 5 p.m. At DIA, there were 43 cancellations and 214 delayed flights by 5 p.m.
COLORADO STATE

