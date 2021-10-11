CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Ocular Therapeutix Shares Trading Higher Today?

The FDA has approved Ocular Therapeutix Inc's (NASDAQ: OCUL) supplemental application to broaden the Dextenza label. The approval now adds an indication for ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. With the approval, Dextenza is the first FDA-approved, physician-administered intracanalicular insert to deliver a drug to treat ocular itching associated with...

