Detroit, MI

Duggan Announces $5M Plan For New Animal Care & Control Facility

 3 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Duggan announced the cities plan to build a new, $5 million facility for Detroit Animal Care and Control.

The facility will include an animal shelter and office building for DACC.

The 30,000 square-foot building will provide almost twice as much space as DACC’s current 16,000 square foot building provides.

It will have 200 kennels for dogs and cats, an increase from the 86 kennels at the current DACC building. It will also have a larger outdoor area for dog runs.

“The team at Animal Care and Control have done tremendous work to pick up more loose dogs, educate pet owners and significantly increase their live release rate,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “The one thing that has been missing is a new facility. When this new shelter is completed, the DACC staff, as well as residents and animals, will have the type of first-class facility they deserve.”

This plan replaces a previously announced plan to renovate the current DACC building.

“During the Covid pause, we had a chance to take a breath and really look at what we needed and what our options were, and we all agreed a new facility was the right approach,” said Group Executive for Services and Infrastructure, Brad Dick. “It will take a little longer, but this will allow us to finally and completely address every challenge the current facility now faces.”

The new facility will be located at Ferry and Russell near the county’s new criminal justice complex. Construction is set to begin early next year and is expected to take 18 months to complete.

For more information on Detroit Animal Care and Control, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit, MI
