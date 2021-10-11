City to fully reopen Senior Centers beginning November 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday afternoon, officials with the City of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department announced that they will fully reopen 10 Senior Centers to pre-pandemic operating hours and days beginning Monday, November 1.

“We want to thank our seniors for their ongoing support by helping the community achieve a high vaccination rate, especially among our most vulnerable residents, those 65 and older,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

“Being able to reopen our Senior Centers is an essential goal because the centers provide an avenue for physical health and mental wellness for our senior population.

Officials say the Senior Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with full reactivation of programming and activities that include the return of senior dances on select occasions.

To reactivate Senior Centers back to pre-pandemic operating hours, the Parks and Recreation Department recently added staff and will be reorganizing staff to make the reactivation possible beginning this November.

The following is a list of reactivating Senior Centers in the City:

Eastside Senior Center, 3200 Fierro Dr.

Pavo Real Senior Center, 9311 Alameda Ave.

Grandview Senior Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.

Happiness Senior Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

Hilos de Plata Senior Center, 4451 Delta Dr.

Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron St.

Polly Harris Senior Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

San Juan Senior Center, 5701 Tamburo Ct.

South El Paso Senior Center, 600 S. Ochoa St.

Wellington Chew Senior Center, 4430 Maxwell Ave.

For more information on the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, click here

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.