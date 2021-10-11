CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Nine Kills drop ‘Pet Sematary’-inspired “Funeral Derangements”—watch

By JP Ervin
Alternative Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Nine Kills have released their latest video, “Funeral Derangements.” The new single comes ahead of their upcoming album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood. The band have released a number of cinematic visuals in the lead-up to the new record. From the American Psycho-inspired Jacoby Shaddix collab “Hip To Be Scared” to their Child’s Play tribute video for “Assault & Batteries,” Ice Nine Kills have made a deep dive into the classics of horror for inspiration.

Ice Nine Kills drop new video single, “Funeral Derangements”

Share the post "Ice Nine Kills drop new video single, “Funeral Derangements”" Slashercore group Ice Nine Kills have released the fourth and final preview for their upcoming album titled ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood,’ which comes out this Friday, October 15th, 2021 through Fearless Records (pre-order). Scroll down below to stream new video single titled “Funeral Derangements.”
