Ice Nine Kills drop ‘Pet Sematary’-inspired “Funeral Derangements”—watch
Ice Nine Kills have released their latest video, “Funeral Derangements.” The new single comes ahead of their upcoming album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood. The band have released a number of cinematic visuals in the lead-up to the new record. From the American Psycho-inspired Jacoby Shaddix collab “Hip To Be Scared” to their Child’s Play tribute video for “Assault & Batteries,” Ice Nine Kills have made a deep dive into the classics of horror for inspiration.www.altpress.com
Comments / 0