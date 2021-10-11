CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study Validates AACC Recommendation Against Using Ct Values for SARS-CoV-2 PCR Tests

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – A new study published on Monday in the American Association of Clinical Chemistry's journal Clinical Chemistry reinforced AACC's recommendations against using cycle threshold values to determine the performance of SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests. Earlier this year, AACC issued a public statement advising against the use of Ct values...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and EPFL have discovered a highly potent monoclonal antibody that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and is effective at neutralizing all variants of concern identified to date, including the delta variant. Their findings are published in the prestigious journal Cell Reports. The newly identified...
CANCER
Inverse

Myocarditis and Covid-19 vaccines: A cardiologist says what you need to know

Conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccine side effects are all over the internet and spreading faster than you can say “swollen balls.” But whether real or imagined, concerns about medication side effects and adverse reactions are not unique to Covid-19 vaccines. They also do have a kernel of truth — these vaccines do have side effects. One potential reaction, in particular, merits your attention — especially if you are a younger vaccinated man: Myocarditis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Ct Value#Sars#Independent Study#Clinical Chemistry#Aacc#Lgc
UPI News

FDA scientists: Third jab of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine unnecessary

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists are holding off on recommending a booster shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. In a document published Tuesday, scientists said data show that Moderna's two-shot vaccine provides enough immunity from the virus and a third is unnecessary to protect against the more contagious Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

More memory B cells exist in those fully vaccinated with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, study says

A new study by University of Minnesota Medical School researchers is revealing that some people who received an mRNA vaccination for COVID-19 have greater immune responses compared to others. While the vaccine induces strong immune responses against the virus in almost everyone, data shows those who were previously infected with the virus have even greater immune responses after vaccination compared to fully vaccinated people who never had COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
dallassun.com

Puradigm Releases University of Florida Evaluation SARS‐CoV‐2 Test Results

Study determines Puradigm FLOW Air and Surface Purification technology inactivates a human infectious SARS‐CoV‐2 isolate by 97.7%, the virus that is responsible for causing COVID‐19. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yale.edu

For unvaccinated, reinfection by SARS-CoV-2 is likely, study finds

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been much uncertainty about how long immunity lasts after an unvaccinated person is infected with SARS-CoV-2. Now a team of scientists led by faculty at Yale School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have an answer: Strong protection following natural infection is short-lived.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Low-dose drug combo appears effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection

More countries with greater resources are opening up for a more normal life. But COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are still a significant threat in large parts of the world. The lack of medicines that are effective, easy to distribute and easy to obtain are a significant part of the problem.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Assay Detecting Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin G Antibodies

The existence of immunoglobulin G antibodies specifically indicates recent or prior infection and can help identify individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2. Officials with the FDA have issued an emergency use authorization for the Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S1 Curve ELISA (IgG), an assay for the qualitative and semi-quantitative detection of immunoglobulin G antibodies formed against the SARS-CoV-2 antigen in human serum and plasma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccines are effective against most SARS-CoV-2 variants, says study

Two of the commonly used coronavirus vaccines provide protection against multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, including the highly infectious Delta variant, a new Yale study has found. The findings, published Oct. 11 in the journal Nature, also show that those infected with the virus prior to vaccination...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healthday.com

Study Confirms Virulence of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern

TUESDAY, Oct. 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOCs), including the N501Y mutation (i.e., alpha/B1.1.17, beta/B.1.351, and gamma/P.1 variants) and the delta/B.1.617 variant, are associated with increased risks for hospitalization, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, and death, according to a study published online Oct. 5 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Scalable, effective, and rapid decontamination of SARS-CoV-2 contaminated N95 respirators using germicidal ultraviolet C (UVC) irradiation device

Particulate respirators such as N95s are an essential component of personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-line workers. This study describes a rapid and effective UVC irradiation system that would facilitate the safe re-use of N95 respirators and provides supporting information for deploying UVC for decontamination of SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To assess the inactivation potential of the proposed UVC germicidal device as a function of time by using 3 M 8211-N95 particulate respirators inoculated with SARS-CoV-2. A germicidal UVC device to deliver tailored UVC dose was developed and test coupons (2.5 cm2) of the 3 M-N95 respirator were inoculated with 106 plaque-forming units (PFU) of SARS-CoV-2 and were UV irradiated. Different exposure times were tested (0–164 s) by fixing the distance between the lamp and the test coupon to 15.2 cm while providing an exposure of at least 5.43 mWcm−2. Primary measure of outcome was titration of infectious virus recovered from virus-inoculated respirator test coupons after UVC exposure. Other measures included the method validation of the irradiation protocol, using lentiviruses (biosafety level-2 agent) and establishment of the germicidal UVC exposure protocol. An average of 4.38 × 103 PFU ml−1 (SD 772.68) was recovered from untreated test coupons while 4.44 × 102 PFU ml−1 (SD 203.67), 4.00 × 102 PFU ml−1 (SD 115.47), 1.56 × 102 PFU ml−1 (SD 76.98) and 4.44 × 101 PFU ml−1 (SD 76.98) was recovered in exposures 2, 6, 18 and 54 s per side respectively. The germicidal device output and positioning was monitored and a minimum output of 5.43 mW cm−2 was maintained. Infectious SARS-CoV-2 was not detected by plaque assays (minimal level of detection is 67 PFU ml−1) on N95 respirator test coupons when irradiated for 120 s per side or longer suggesting 3.5 log reduction in 240 s of irradiation, 1.3 J cm−2. A scalable germicidal UVC device to deliver tailored UVC dose for rapid decontamination of SARS-CoV-2 was developed. UVC germicidal irradiation of N95 test coupons inoculated with SARS-CoV-2 for 120 s per side resulted in 3.5 log reduction of virus. These data support the reuse of N95 particle-filtrate apparatus upon irradiation with UVC and supports use of UVC-based decontamination of SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Increased lethality in influenza and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection is prevented by influenza immunity but not SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the cause of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 increases the probability of influenza/SARS-CoV-2 coinfection, which may result in severe disease. In this study, we examine the disease outcome of influenza A virus (IAV) and SARS-CoV-2 coinfection in K18-hACE2 mice. Our data indicate enhance susceptibility of IAV-infected mice to developing severe disease upon coinfection with SARS-CoV-2 two days later. In contrast to nonfatal influenza and lower mortality rates due to SARS-CoV-2 alone, this coinfection results in severe morbidity and nearly complete mortality. Coinfection is associated with elevated influenza viral loads in respiratory organs. Remarkably, prior immunity to influenza, but not to SARS-CoV-2, prevents severe disease and mortality. This protection is antibody-dependent. These data experimentally support the necessity of seasonal influenza vaccination for reducing the risk of severe influenza/COVID-19 comorbidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Expression and characterization of SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 spike protein is a critical component of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccines and diagnostics and is also a therapeutic target. However, the spike protein is difficult to produce recombinantly because it is a large trimeric class I fusion membrane protein that is metastable and heavily glycosylated. We recently developed a prefusion-stabilized spike variant, termed HexaPro for six stabilizing proline substitutions, that can be expressed with a yield of >30 mg/L in ExpiCHO cells. This protocol describes an optimized workflow for expressing and biophysically characterizing rationally engineered spike proteins in Freestyle 293 and ExpiCHO cell lines. Although we focus on HexaPro, this protocol has been used to purify over a hundred different spike variants in our laboratories. We also provide guidance on expression quality control, long-term storage, and uses in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays. The entire protocol, from transfection to biophysical characterization, can be completed in 7 d by researchers with basic tissue cell culture and protein purification expertise.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 inhibition using a mucoadhesive, amphiphilic chitosan that may serve as an anti-viral nasal spray

There are currently no cures for coronavirus infections, making the prevention of infections the only course open at the present time. The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult to prevent, as the infection is spread by respiratory droplets and thus effective, scalable and safe preventive interventions are urgently needed. We hypothesise that preventing viral entry into mammalian nasal epithelial cells may be one way to limit the spread of COVID-19. Here we show that N-palmitoyl-N-monomethyl-N,N-dimethyl-N,N,N-trimethyl-6-O-glycolchitosan (GCPQ), a positively charged polymer that has been through an extensive Good Laboratory Practice toxicology screen, is able to reduce the infectivity of SARS-COV-2 in A549ACE2+ and Vero E6 cells with a log removal value of − 3 to − 4 at a concentration of 10–100 μg/ mL (p < 0.05 compared to untreated controls) and to limit infectivity in human airway epithelial cells at a concentration of 500 μg/ mL (p < 0.05 compared to untreated controls). In vivo studies using transgenic mice expressing the ACE-2 receptor, dosed nasally with SARS-COV-2 (426,000 TCID50/mL) showed a trend for nasal GCPQ (20 mg/kg) to inhibit viral load in the respiratory tract and brain, although the study was not powered to detect statistical significance. GCPQ’s electrostatic binding to the virus, preventing viral entry into the host cells, is the most likely mechanism of viral inhibition. Radiolabelled GCPQ studies in mice show that at a dose of 10 mg/kg, GCPQ has a long residence time in mouse nares, with 13.1% of the injected dose identified from SPECT/CT in the nares, 24 h after nasal dosing. With a no observed adverse effect level of 18 mg/kg in rats, following a 28-day repeat dose study, clinical testing of this polymer, as a COVID-19 prophylactic is warranted.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Vertigo Risk Variant Set Points to Related Inner Ear Processes

NEW YORK – A team led by investigators at Amgen subsidiary Decode Genetics has tracked down half a dozen genetic loci linked to vertigo in individuals with European ancestry — a set that included variants in genes involved in inner ear development and other vertigo-related processes. "Vertigo is the disturbing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy