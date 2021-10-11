CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors Want Navy Engineer to Stay Locked Up in Espionage Case

By Eric Tucker
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal prosecutors asked Monday that a Navy engineer remain locked up as they press forward with charges that he tried to sell submarine secrets to a foreign country. The detention memo for Jonathan Toebbe was filed ahead of an expected appearance in federal court in West Virginia on Tuesday. The Justice Department submitted an identical motion for Toebbe's wife, Diana, who was also arrested Saturday.

