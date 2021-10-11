Philips' new tools help gamify the MRI experience for kids

Health tech giant Royal Philips is launching a set of tools to help children prepare for MRI scans, keeping them calm and avoiding the need for sedation. Before the scan, pediatric patients can tap into the mobile app that gamifies the experience of undergoing an MRI. The app lets kids role-play getting an MRI with a virtual friend, so the child can be the operator encouraging the buddy to lie still to get an accurate scan. The app also uses augmented reality technology so children can see what the MRI system is like before they go to the hospital.