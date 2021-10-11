CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Philips' new tools help gamify the MRI experience for kids

By Emily Olsen
mobihealthnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth tech giant Royal Philips is launching a set of tools to help children prepare for MRI scans, keeping them calm and avoiding the need for sedation. Before the scan, pediatric patients can tap into the mobile app that gamifies the experience of undergoing an MRI. The app lets kids role-play getting an MRI with a virtual friend, so the child can be the operator encouraging the buddy to lie still to get an accurate scan. The app also uses augmented reality technology so children can see what the MRI system is like before they go to the hospital.

www.mobihealthnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

Snapchat Introduces New Tool to Help Users Run for Office

Snapchat is rolling out a new "Run For Office" in-app feature designed to help its young users run for political office. Supported by political resource site Ballot Ready, the new tool aims to help users explore all the different political opportunities in their local area, according to a company blog post. Users can see which positions are available to them, from a member on the local neighborhood board to a state representative.
CELL PHONES
mobihealthnews.com

UK startup Stress Point Health presents research on digitalised neurofeedback

London-based startup, Stress Point Health has announced the results of new research on the effectiveness of digitised neurofeedback, conducted by students of the Faculty of Medicine at Imperial College London. Neurofeedback is a form of self-control of the brain via the measurement of brain waves and provision of an audio...
HEALTH
royalexaminer.com

Kids’ Corner: Visualization – a tool that can lead to success

Visualization is a mental tool that anyone can take advantage of to help them achieve positive results. By imagining yourself being successful at a task you want to complete, you’re more likely to attain the desired outcome. Here’s an overview of what you should know about using visualization. What it...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Gamify#Android#Royal Philips
mobihealthnews.com

Apple reportedly looking to expand health features to AirPods

Apple’s next move into healthcare could include its AirPods, according to a Wall Street Journal article. The consumer tech giant may be looking to incorporate body temperature and posture monitoring into its earbuds, WSJ reports. Hearing health has also been a focus of the AirPods. While the WSJ report says...
ELECTRONICS
mobihealthnews.com

Contributed: The challenges of evaluating digital health

A product that plays music to help children brush their teeth for the right amount of time, is rightly part of the digital health technology space, alongside a product that checks heart rhythms for arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation. Both are great products and have value to offer, but beyond their common mode of delivery, they are poles apart.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Digital autism care startup Elemy scores unicorn status with $219 million Series B

Elemy, an autism-focused digital health company out of San Francisco, scored a whopping $219 million in Series B funding last week, bringing its total raise to $1.15 billion. SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the round, with participation from Goodwater Capital Premji Invest, Amity Ventures, Avidity Partners, Metrodora Ventures, Sound Ventures and Whale Rock Capital, as well as existing investors.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Android Devices
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover a highly potent antibody against SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and EPFL have discovered a highly potent monoclonal antibody that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and is effective at neutralizing all variants of concern identified to date, including the delta variant. Their findings are published in the prestigious journal Cell Reports. The newly identified...
CANCER
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy