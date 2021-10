Editor's Note: Some of the articles described below are not yet available at the PNAS site but are scheduled to be posted this week. A team from Spain describes a potential self-amplifying RNA replicon-based vaccine strategy for the virus behind Middle East respiratory syndrome. "We previously showed that the deletion of the envelope (E) gene from the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) produces a replication-competent propagation-defective RNA replicon (MERS-CoV-delta-E)," the researchers write. In their current experiments, they report, replicons containing both E gene deletions and in one of four accessory genes encoded by other viral open reading frames showed significant attenuation and replication defects in a mouse model of MERS-CoV infection, leading to sterilizing immunity in mice challenged with virulent forms of the virus. "The in vivo evaluation of these RNA replicons demonstrated that they were safe and stable vaccine candidates that induces potent sterilizing immunity," the authors suggest.

