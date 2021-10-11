Kenyan Runners Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei Become First-Time Winners at 125th Boston Marathon
More than two years since the last Boston Marathon, this year's race was won by first-time champions. Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei triumphed in the men's and women's races, respectively. Kipruto, 30 — who previously won the Prague and Toronto marathons — finished first in two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds. Kipyokei, 27, who also has an Istanbul Marathon victory under her belt, had a time of two hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds.people.com
Comments / 0