Kenyan Runners Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei Become First-Time Winners at 125th Boston Marathon

It’s time for the 2021 Boston Marathon, as runners get set to run the full 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to Boylston St. for the first time since 2019. After cancelations and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re finally set for the 125th running of the race on Columbus Day. The 2021 Marathon is set to have fewer participants and more masks than in years past, but the race will be on and featuring a small army of runners cutting a path through the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO