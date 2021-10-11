This is the last thing we need during harvest. More than 10,000 John Deere UAW members are now on strike. The strike is affecting 14 John Deere manufacturing plants in a number of states. So, it sounds like these employees are building new equipment. But, the first question that came to me, what about all John Deere employees at the regional parts warehouses and others in the John Deere parts distribution system?

