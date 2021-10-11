CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

john deere

NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

The vast majority of United Auto Workers union members rejected a contract offer from Deere & Co. Sunday that would have delivered at least 5% raises to the workers who make John Deere tractors and other equipment.

www.nbcchicago.com

FOXBusiness

10,000 John Deere workers strike

Deere & Co. and union representatives for as many as 10,000 of the company's employees represented by the United Auto Workers are on strike as of Thursday. Last night contacts at Deere told FOX Business Wednesday evening that the talks are still ongoing and that they hoped to reach an agreement. The United Auto Workers told FOX Business that there was no update, and reiterated the strike deadline of 11:59 p.m.
ECONOMY
KDHL AM 920

John Deere Strike Another Unknown for Farmers

This is the last thing we need during harvest. More than 10,000 John Deere UAW members are now on strike. The strike is affecting 14 John Deere manufacturing plants in a number of states. So, it sounds like these employees are building new equipment. But, the first question that came to me, what about all John Deere employees at the regional parts warehouses and others in the John Deere parts distribution system?
AGRICULTURE
KCRG.com

John Deere releases statement in response to workers’ strike

MOLINE, Illinois (KCRG) - John Deere released a statement Thursday in response to the workers strike, saying it will have employees working at its factories to keep daily operations running to meet the needs of its customers. It comes as workers are on strike after United Auto Workers Union members...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Farmers concerned about potential strike at John Deere

A strike involving thousands of John Deere employees is now a little more than a day away from happening, and that possibility has some farmers fearing the worst. Joe Dierickx, a corn and soybean farmer in Iowa, uses John Deere equipment, and he is currently busy with harvest season. He said whenever he’s needed parts for his John Deere equipment, he’s been able to get it at the nearest dealer or their distribution center.
AGRICULTURE
John Deere
KIMT

Workers say no to latest John Deere contract

KIMT News 3.- A six-year labor contract between John Deere and the United Auto Workers that had been tentatively agreed upon was resoundingly defeated by union members this weekend. The offer would have given at least five percent raises to the workers. According to United Auto Workers Vice President Chuck...
LABOR ISSUES
Ottumwa Courier

John Deere workers eye strike after declining latest offer

OTTUMWA — Union workers at Deere & Co. plants across the country could strike by Wednesday night after workers overwhelmingly voted down the company's latest contract offer. The ongoing contract feud involves nearly 600 workers at the John Deere facility in Ottumwa, and about 7,000 workers in Iowa. In all, the contract covers more than 10,000 workers in several states and more than a dozen facilities.
OTTUMWA, IA
KBOE Radio

UAW TURNS DOWN JOHN DEERE CONTRACT OFFER

Members of the United Auto Workers union have turned down a collective bargaining agreement with John Deere and Company. Sunday’s (10/10) vote means there could be a strike at John Deere. Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere and Company says operations will continue as normal…with collective bargaining to continue. The UAW has set a strike deadline at a minute before midnight Wednesday night.
LABOR ISSUES
KCRG.com

John Deere employees reject tentative agreements

MOLINE, Ill (KCRG) - John Deere union workers voted down a new contract agreement Sunday, Oct. 10. Hundreds of John Deere union workers gathered at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday in Moline to vote on the new tentative six-year contract. It would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United State.
MOLINE, IL
#United Auto Workers#Deere Co
rockproducts.com

John Deere Expands SmartGrade Remote Support

John Deere now offers SmartGrade Remote Support on its newest SmartGrade dozers, motor graders, excavators and compact track loaders. SmartGrade Remote Support, which includes both Remote Display Access (RDA) and Wireless Data Transfer (WDT), will be available on most SmartGrade products for six years from the factory invoice date. Currently...
ECONOMY
WQAD

John Deere extends contract negotiations as contracts expire

MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere contract negotiations with the U-A-W have officially been extended as discussion continues over their collective bargaining agreement. As of midnight Friday, the United Auto Workers Union that represents Waterloo Iowa John Deere employees stated:. "We are currently under an extension. Report to work as normal....
ECONOMY
madison

UAW statement regarding John Deere

"UAW John Deere members struck at midnight October 14, after the company failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs. “Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Chuck Browning, Vice President and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department. “We stay committed to bargaining until our members’ goals are achieved.”
ECONOMY
KCRG.com

Economist weighs in on potential John Deere employee strike

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After an overwhelming rejection Sunday by UAW members to turn down new terms on a contract between the union and John Deere, both sides have until Wednesday at 11:59 P.M. to reach a new deal in order to avoid a strike. This would be Deere’s first strike since 1986.
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
agdaily.com

John Deere narrowly avoids strike over 6-year worker contract

Over the weekend, six weeks’ worth of negotiations between John Deere and its employees came down to the wire over a new labor agreement. The previous six-year master agreement covered 12 Deere facilities and was set to expire Oct. 1.​ Minutes after the agreement had expired, a tentative agreement had been reached, avoiding a strike.
AGRICULTURE
ktvo.com

Talks of John Deere strike brought to a halt with tentative agreement

OTTUMWA, Iowa — After more than a month of negotiations, a tentative agreement was reached between John Deere and its employees. Employees of John Deere Ottumwa Works had said they were prepared to strike Friday if the company refused to negotiate a fair contract. United Auto Workers Local 74 has...
OTTUMWA, IA
Quad-Cities Times

Latest: John Deere, UAW members extend contract as talks continue

LATEST: The UAW and John Deere have agreed to extend the current collective bargaining agreement as the parties continue to make progress towards reaching a tentative agreement. Any updates or changes to the status of the negotiations will be communicated through local unions, according to https://uaw.org. Also, a Facebook post...
ECONOMY
FOX8 News

Deere & Co. workers go on strike; first major walkout in 30 years

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract […]
MOLINE, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Economist: John Deere workers likely to prevail with strike

The 10,000 Deere & Co. workers who went on strike Thursday have a strong negotiating position and are likely to succeed in getting more pay and better retirement benefits in their next contract, predicted Dave Swenson, an economist at Iowa State University. “They’re not striking from a position of weakness,” Swenson said. “From what I […] The post Economist: John Deere workers likely to prevail with strike appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ADVOCACY
