Crack sealing project to begin in Grayson County; other road reports
The annual crack sealing project for Grayson County roadways begins Oct. 18., and travelers should expect delays as crews conduct daytime lane closures. Roads in Grayson County that will be affected include: SH 5 from US 75 to the Collin County line; US 377 from FM 901 to US 82; SH 289 from FM 120 to SH 56; FM 121 from US 377 to SH 289; FM 1417 east from SH 56 to US 82; FM 2729 from FM 697 to SH 11; and FM 84 from SH 91 to US 69.www.heralddemocrat.com
