Staten Island, N.Y. -- State Sen. Diane Savino finds it important for college students to understand the electoral process and the importance of voting. Savino (D- Staten Island/Brooklyn) will be speaking to Kingsborough Community College students about the voting system, as well as her work in the state senate, on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 10:20 AM during a “Meet and Greet with NYS Senator Diane Savino” via Zoom.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO