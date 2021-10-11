Find Foliage and Waterfalls on This Hidden Gem Hike Near Amherst

It’s definitely that time of year when your friends who hike are living their best lives and giving you some real FOMO moments. For me, it's the photos of my family and friends in their hiking gear, looking all snuggly and warm as they reach some mountain peak in New Hampshire with gorgeous foliage in the background. They probably just spent five hours climbing up a hill and now will spend the next half of the day coming back down the hill, and they for sure have seen some of the prettiest sights along the way.