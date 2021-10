CLEVELAND — With the season on the brink, D’Ernest Johnson came through with a performance that epitomized the Browns’ culture. The third-year running back spent part of 2018 working on a fishing boat, trolling for mahi-mahi off the coast of Key West, Florida. That same year, the University of South Florida product direct messaged every team in the Alliance of American Football asking if they would be interested in his highlight video. After Orlando signed him, he couldn’t resist posting his DM on Instagram.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO