Florida sheriff looking for person who 'lost or misplaced' $2M worth of marijuana

© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A Florida sheriff wrote a joking post on Facebook in search of someone who "happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana," alongside a photo of the drugs.

"If you happened to have lost or misplaced approximately 770 pounds of high grade marijuana and would like to have your property returned, please contact our Narcotics Agents, and we will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Oct. 6.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey's name appeared at the bottom of the post, which noted that the marijuana had a street value of roughly $2 million.

"If the 770 lbs of marijuana belongs to you, all we need you to do is come down to our Criminal Investigative Services building on Gus Hipp Blvd in Rockledge and claim your property with absolutely no strings attached," the post said.

The post added the sheriff's office was looking to identify "the rightful owner" and remarked that "we will gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!"

In Florida, possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis is a misdemeanor while having more than 20 grams is a felony.

Some states have recently made efforts to decriminalize marijuana use. In California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón dismissed nearly 60,000 cannabis convictions last month citing the "possibility of a better future to thousands of disenfranchised people who are receiving this long-needed relief" as the reason for the dismissals.

In Nevada, a marijuana dispensary was recently opened along the Idaho border, where marijuana use remains illegal.