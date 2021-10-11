Clare-Gladwin tech center honors students of the month

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for September. These students were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes: Destiny Page of Beaverton (Advanced Manufacturing); Sabrina Fischer of Farwell and Brittany Hansen of Harrison (Agricultural Science); Lee Risch of Harrison and Ethan Gee of Gladwin (Automotive Technology); Jaynie Hamilton of Harrison and Nathan Stein of Gladwin (Construction Trades); Nathan Humphrey of Clare and Valerie Rahl of Clare (Criminal Justice); Austin Dobson of Beaverton and Todd Kirchen of Harrison (Culinary Arts); Braxton Hutchinson of Farwell and Shayden Sample of Beaverton (Digital Media); Gianna Forster of Harrison and Jiaryatou Cisse of Harrison (Education Occupations); Kaitlin Best of Clare and Alayna Winter of Clare (Health Occupations); Austin Spanke of Farwell and Austin Sheets of Beaverton (Welding Technology).