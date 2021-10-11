‘No Time To Die’ Makes $56 Million, Lower Than Predicted Domestic Box Office Weekend

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO