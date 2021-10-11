CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘No Time To Die’ Makes $56 Million, Lower Than Predicted Domestic Box Office Weekend

By Jose Pedro Eichenseer
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time To Die had a robust opening weekend in US theaters, though not as strong as predictions hoped for. This was after all, the last installment of Daniel Craig’s British super-spy. Bond, James Bond, has come in first place this weekend as the highest-grossing film with $56 million domestically. Sony’s slimy supervillain’s sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, made it to second place with $32 million.

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Cary Fukunaga Says Sean Connery’s James Bond “Basically” Raped A Woman In A Previous Film

There’s a lot of James Bond discussion right now. Obviously, the main reason is that, after a long delay, Daniel Craig’s last jaunt as 007, “No Time to Die,” is hitting theaters in a matter of weeks. With that, another era of Bond comes to an end. And director Cary Fukunaga thinks this era of James Bond showed the character go through a bit of a change, especially in relation to the treatment of females in the franchise, which was something that was desperately needed after earlier iterations including Sean Connery’s films as the superspy.
MOVIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Rolling Stone

Daniel Craig Is the Best James Bond — It’s Not Even Close

He was blonde, for starters — that was enough to throw some purists into a tizzy. Stockier, too, with a pugilist’s build, and muscles that looked earned rather than sculpted in a gym. Handsome, but not in a pretty way, with that barroom brawler’s mug of his. Those blue eyes were less suggestive of matinee-idol seductiveness than a subzero temperature, chilling everything right beneath the surface. Unlike many of the previous Agent 007s, his vibe was way more East End than Eton, and the confidence of his movements only emphasized that he was a coil perpetually on the edge of...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

No Time To Die On Track For Impressive $113 Million Foreign Box Office Debut

Update: "No Time To Die" has outperformed earlier estimates, grossing $119 million in its international debut (per Variety). Almost two years after it was originally slated to release, "No Time To Die" is finally in theaters across 54 international markets -- and the box office numbers indicate that the long wait for the latest chapter in the James Bond franchise has paid off.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘No Time to Die’ Blasts to $6.3 Million at Thursday Box Office

After a long wait, “No Time to Die” has finally opened in North American theaters, and on Thursday it brought in $6.3 million in preview screenings. It opens at approximately 4,407 screens this weekend. That’s 19% better than the last James Bond film “Spectre” did in 2015 when it made...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#British#Mgm#The Cary Joji Fukunaga
New Haven Register

Will 'No Time to Die' Set an Opening Weekend Box Office Record for the Bond Franchise?

Daniel Craig’s final mission as James Bond may be his toughest yet. Can the stylish secret agent get skittish audiences to return to their local movie theaters?. If overseas excitement is any indication, “No Time to Die” is poised to make a splash at the domestic box office when it opens on Friday, though it may fall short of setting new franchise records. The latest 007 adventure launched internationally last weekend, more than a year behind schedule, with a huge $121 million debut.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Opens to $56M Domestically, Crosses $300M Globally

No Time to Die reported for duty at the North American box office with an estimated opening of $56 million as Hollywood attempts to recover from the COVID-19 crisis and lure older adults back to theaters. The James Bond event pic — starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as 007 — had no trouble coming in No. 1 ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which earned $32 million in its second outing after opening to a pandemic-best $90 million last weekend. Nevertheless, No Time to Die had hoped to cross $60 million in its domestic launch for MGM and...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: No Time to Die Debuts w/ $56M Domestic, Takes in Additional $89.5M Overseas; Venom: Let There Be Carnage Drops 64% to $32M in Sophomore Frame

Following the longest-ever gap between Bond installments during the Daniel Craig era of the franchise – the result of four release-date delays amid the pandemic – No Time to Die, the actor’s final turn as 007, debuted in theaters this weekend saddled with lofty expectations. First, the good news. While...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new James Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as the British Secret Service agent. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first […]
MOVIES
Variety

James Bond Continues Reign Over U.K. Box Office as Hollywood Competition Looms

Universal release, James Bond title “No Time to Die,” ruled the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in a row, but competition is waiting in the wings. The film, Daniel Craig’s swan song as the iconic British super spy, collected £15.2 million ($20.7 million) and now has a mighty total of £52.6 million. Another Universal release, “The Addams Family 2,” featuring a voice cast of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz and Bette Midler, held its own against the Bond juggernaut and collected a shade over £2 million in its debut weekend. In third place, Disney holdover “Shang-Chi...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy