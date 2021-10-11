‘No Time To Die’ Makes $56 Million, Lower Than Predicted Domestic Box Office Weekend
No Time To Die had a robust opening weekend in US theaters, though not as strong as predictions hoped for. This was after all, the last installment of Daniel Craig’s British super-spy. Bond, James Bond, has come in first place this weekend as the highest-grossing film with $56 million domestically. Sony’s slimy supervillain’s sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, made it to second place with $32 million.movies.mxdwn.com
