Greenville, NC

Greenville police investigating after baby stabbed, hospitalized, mother charged with attempted murder

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating after officials said a baby was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the incident happened at 1014 Apt. 4 Taylor Street in Greenville. When officers arrived, they found Cierra Dyer arguing with a family member over the custody of her 1-year-old daughter.

An officer followed Dyer as she headed into the kitchen of the home and responded as she began stabbing the child in the back, officials said. Dyer then threw the knife on the floor and was taken into custody.

The child was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She was expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was taken into custody by police and charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Comments / 1

Mandie Gordon
2d ago

She doesn't need to have any more children... she's not capable of taking care of the one she has obviously

Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police investigating after two children struck in Wednesday vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in two 11-year-olds being struck Wednesday afternoon. Officials said they were called to the area of East Doris Avenue and Henderson Drive at approximately 3:27 p.m. regarding a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Buick sedan, operated […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

5 charged in deadly Marlboro County shooting that killed 2, injured 3 outside nightclub

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has charged five people in connection with a deadly shooting on Sunday that killed two people and injured three others. The following suspects were arrested in Rockingham, NC, on Thursday: Kevin Robert Williams, 27 of Rockingham, NC Marion Devonte Ellerbe, 24 of Rockingham, NC Antuan Latice […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Newport 19-year-old charged after chase through western Carteret County

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 19-year-old was arrested after a high-speed chase that happened Thursday in western Carteret County. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested Dylan Norton Little, 19, of 126 Bogue Sound Drive in Newport. He has been charged with flee to elude, felony larceny, possession of stolen property, assault with a […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
WNCT

Jacksonville candlelight vigil held to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and many organizations in Eastern North Carolina are holding events to raise awareness. Thursday night, the Onslow Women’s Center held a candlelight vigil at Riverwalk Park in Jacksonville to honor those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence. Last year, 59 people in […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
