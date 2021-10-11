Greenville police investigating after baby stabbed, hospitalized, mother charged with attempted murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police are investigating after officials said a baby was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said the incident happened at 1014 Apt. 4 Taylor Street in Greenville. When officers arrived, they found Cierra Dyer arguing with a family member over the custody of her 1-year-old daughter.

An officer followed Dyer as she headed into the kitchen of the home and responded as she began stabbing the child in the back, officials said. Dyer then threw the knife on the floor and was taken into custody.

The child was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. She was expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was taken into custody by police and charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

